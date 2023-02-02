YoungBoy Never Broke Again Admits Being Terrified Of People

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Kentrell DeSean Gaulden (aka YoungBoy Never Broke Again) is one of the most commercially successful music acts of the last five years. NBA Youngboy has earned thirteen Top 10 projects since 2018.

Surprisingly, YoungBoy Never Broke Again managed to rack up digital streams and RIAA plaques without sitting down for many media appearances. However, he did recently speak with Billboard magazine for a new cover story.

The interview with the publucation featured YoungBoy Never Broke Again sharing more of his self-described introverted personality. At one point, the 23-year-old Baton Rouge native seemingly admitted having battles with social anxiety.

“I’m terrified of people. I am very scared of people. On my kids, I am terrified of people and I am very shy,” confessed NBA YoungBoy. “I never knew why once I walked on the stage, I could get it done and leave. But I am terrified of people. People are cruel.”

Other Kids Bullied YoungBoy Never Broke Again

YoungBoy Never Broke Again spent time living in a group home as a child following the death of his grandmother. According to the “Outside Today” performer, his experience in that facility included constant mental and physical abuse.

“The other boys would put their hands on me, and I would look up like, ‘Why are you hitting me, bro? What’d I do?’ It made me discover another side of me that I never glorified or liked,” NBA YoungBoy told Billboard.

The father of ten children continued, “I found out how to be the person that you don’t want to do that with. [Before then], I never understood all the evilness or wrong because I was showered by so much love from this one person.”

YoungBoy Never Broke Again currently has four #1 albums in his discography. AI YoungBoy 2, 38 Baby 2, Top, and Sincerely, Kentrell each reached the pinnacle of the Billboard 200 chart. He also has 97 career entries on the Billboard Hot 100.