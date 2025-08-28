YSL Crew Implodes As Co-Founder Slams Young Thug Over Snitch Allegations

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on X (Opens in new window)

YSL Mondo ripped into Young Thug over resurfaced interrogation audio, fueling a wave of infighting within the YSL camp.

YSL co-founder YSL Mondo unleashed a blistering critique of Young Thug on Wednesday (August 27) after resurfaced interrogation audio reignited accusations of snitching, triggering a wave of infighting within the YSL camp.

In a series of pointed remarks, Mondo accused Thug of hypocrisy for branding Gunna a “rat” following his Alford plea in the YSL RICO case, only for Thug’s own past statements to come under scrutiny.

“That ain’t nothing but God biting you back in your ass, bro,” Mondo said, referencing Thug’s previous criticism of Gunna. “Instead, you still come out pushing the rat narrative… Now look, it came back and bit you in the ass.”

Mondo didn’t stop there. He called out Thug’s supporters for defending him despite the audio, which many believe shows Thug implicating Peewee Roscoe in the 2015 Lil Wayne tour bus shooting case.

“Bro, if you sit down with 12 and bust out and say these words,” he added. “If y’all talking about a n#### like Gunna ratted from saying ‘Yes ma’am,’ you mean to tell me this not making a n#### a rat by saying ‘They said Rosco shot the bus up.'”

He also blasted Roscoe for standing by Thug despite serving a decade behind bars.

“A n#### like Rosco did 10 years behind this s###,” Mondo said. “You just got on the internet talking ’bout a n#### didn’t rat on you? Boy, your ass so brainwashed. It’s sickening.”

Mondo continued, “Rosco, you the worst, twin. You’re worse than the rat itself. You did 10 years twin behind this s###, Rosco. You did 10 years behind it, brother. And you just come on the internet and say a n#### didn’t tell on you when everybody just heard this man say your name a few times.”

Roscoe, for his part, defended Thug in a video, denying that the rapper ever snitched. He even described Thug as “clean as Listerine.”

“When you go in the interrogation room, that’s what you do,” he insisted. “You tell ’em, ‘We sold Dwayne Carter weed.’ What the f### is wrong with you? A statement is this right here…. He did what a tax-paying citizen do, a real street n####. He kept it silent, kept it overly real. Really, tried to pull me out the hole.”

Peewee Roscoe goes live & says young thug did not rat on him , also says the real rats are ralo , YSL duke & gunna. Additionally claims gunna paid the blogs to post everything about thug today pic.twitter.com/A3daBHNBcw — STREETWORK85NAWF BY DRE HOVA 💫 (@Streetwork85N) August 27, 2025

The tension didn’t stop with Mondo and Roscoe.

YSL Duke took aim at Yak Gotti on X (Twitter), over alleged statements made to law enforcement.

Meanwhile, YSL Woody chimed in, urging people to stop the online drama and focus on their own lives.

YSL Woody speaks on Young Thug's interrogation footage being released 🗣😳‼️ pic.twitter.com/iJA2muQIsL — RiichStoneMedia (@RiichStoneMedia) August 28, 2025

Young Thug denied snitching on Peewee Roscoe amid widespread accusations.

He posted on social media: “They didn’t play my interrogation video in court cause I helped my brada #Ratwhere?”