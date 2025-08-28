Charleston White Rips Into Young Thug Over Viral Audio: “You Didn’t Take The Stand, But You Told”

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Charleston White unleashed on Young Thug over a newly resurfaced 2015 interrogation video, accusing the rapper of snitching while calling out what he sees as hypocrisy in Hip-Hop.

“I’m going to slaughter Young Thug,” White declared in a video posted online, reacting to the leaked footage. “I prophesized this. I told y’all Young Thug was gone go tell it.”

The viral audio, which began circulating online Wednesday (August 27), shows Young Thug speaking with investigators about Peewee Roscoe, who was tied to the 2015 shooting of Lil Wayne’s tour bus.

In the clip, Thug says, “They said Roscoe, but I don’t wanna block out y’all’s case by saying Roscoe ain’t do that,” and “Every day [Roscoe] broke the f###### law.”

Young Thug is facing backlash for allegedly snitching during a 2-hour interrogation on Peewee Roscoe pic.twitter.com/bB1u6zO7Um — FearBuck (@FearedBuck) August 27, 2025

That was enough for White to go on the offensive.

“First thing they tell you before you sit down is you do know you have the right to remain silent,” he said. |Anything you say can and will be used against you. You have a right to an attorney. You have a right to have an attorney present. Right then and there, you don’t want to talk no more. Well, I thought we don’t talk to police.”

White then took aim at Thug’s past criticism of Gunna, who accepted an Alford plea in the YSL RICO case in 2022.

“A two-hour interrogation,” he continued. “And you mad at Yak Gotti? You mad at Gunna? Gunna don’t have no interrogation tape. And everybody mad at Gunna. This is what I tell y’all. Hip hop is fake. They pick and choose.”

He didn’t stop there. White mocked Thug’s street credibility and invited him to switch sides.

“Come on over with me, Young Thug,” he teased. “Turn in your jersey, Young Thug, and come on over here and sit down with the tattletail. You didn’t take the stand, but you told.”

White added, “This is why y’all ship sunk. The whole YSL-tell group was a loose lip full of boys. They weren’t just talking in the interrogation room. They was talking on record, too. Confessing on record.”

Charleston White reacts to Young Thug getting exposed for snitching! 😳😂😂 pic.twitter.com/EgwCtfmF84 — The Menace 🥷 (@charlestonwhyt) August 28, 2025

Young Thug Denies “Rat” Accusations

The backlash stems from Thug’s own history of calling out others for cooperating with law enforcement.

His jab at Gunna for allegedly “snitching” became a flashpoint during the YSL case, making the emergence of this old interrogation video even more controversial.

Thug responded to the criticism on social media, writing, “They didn’t play my interrogation video in court cause I helped my brada #Ratwhere?” suggesting he was trying to protect Peewee Roscoe, not incriminate him.