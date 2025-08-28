Young Thug Dragged By Fans After Viral Police Audio Prompts Snitch Accusations

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on X (Opens in new window)

Young Thug faced allegations of snitching after old police footage resurfaced, suggesting he had named Peewee Roscoe in a shooting case.

Young Thug found himself at the center of online ridicule Wednesday (August 27) after old police interview audio resurfaced showing him allegedly naming Peewee Roscoe in connection to a high-profile shooting, prompting accusations of snitching and a wave of memes calling him a “rat.”

The clip, which quickly made the rounds on social media, features the Atlanta rapper in a police interrogation room discussing the 2015 shooting of Lil Wayne‘s tour bus.

During the two-hour audio recording, Thug appears to reference Roscoe. “They said Roscoe,” he says. “But I don’t wanna block out y’all case by saying Roscoe ain’t do that.”

He also adds, “Every day [Roscoe] broke the f###### law.”

Young Thug is facing backlash for allegedly snitching during a 2-hour interrogation on Peewee Roscoe pic.twitter.com/bB1u6zO7Um — FearBuck (@FearedBuck) August 27, 2025

The resurfaced recording triggered a flood of online commentary. Users compared Thug’s situation to that of Gunna, who was previously accused of cooperating with prosecutors after taking an Alford plea in the YSL RICO case.

One user wrote, “Legit nothing Gunna said was used in court either… You can’t move the goalpost now.”

Another added, “Young Thug came out of jail, burnt down bridges, released zero good music and just got exposed for being a rat. Tough scenes.”

Legit nothing Gunna said was used in court either… You can’t move the goalpost now https://t.co/EGhbXUngpH — The Hood Therapist (@OhhMar24) August 27, 2025

Young Thug came out of jail, burnt down bridges, released zero good music and just got exposed for being a rat. Tough scenes — The Hood Therapist (@OhhMar24) August 27, 2025

Not mad at video



Mad at the fact you disowned your brother Gunna over doing what he had to do.



System used him same way they used you. — Black Ditka (@LostHebrew_Dre) August 27, 2025

Gunna seeing them Young Thug snitch allegations pic.twitter.com/qTm1BC8z0r — Juno (@TerranceJuno) August 27, 2025

Gunna somewhere reading this tweet https://t.co/yznoMCRPTo pic.twitter.com/Q93iv5og7Y — Balmain Belt Slap (@L_Rocks_Well) August 27, 2025

Young Thug Reacts To Resurfaced Audio

Thug responded to the backlash on X( Twitter). He wrote, “They didn’t play my interrogation video in court cause I helped my brada #Ratwhere?

He also reposted a message from a fan account that read, “The DA kept objecting to letting it in.”

The irony wasn’t lost on many, given Thug’s past cryptic jabs at Gunna.

In earlier posts, Thug wrote, “If u a rapper and u a rat, u gotta just go gospel twin,” and “U f###### rat representer shut up,” which many interpreted as thinly veiled shots at his former collaborator.

Gunna, who walked free in December 2022 after entering an Alford plea, has consistently denied cooperating with authorities.