Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Bluesky (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on X (Opens in new window)

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

‘Girl, Netflix is going to buy your story.’

When a Dallas-based woman went on vacation in Denmark, she got swept up in a romance with the seemingly perfect man. In a 26-part TikTok series, she reveals how this man scammed her, and viewers are shocked.

On Nov. 14, TikTok creator Onyeka Ehie (@Onyekaehie), of The Bachelor fame, posted the first part of a long series titled “The Danish Deception.”

The series has set the internet aflame, with the first video already amassing over 7.4 million views as of Sunday.

American Woman Meets German Man at Beach Club

This whirlwind tale has more plot twists than the average person could imagine. She describes meeting her soon-to-be ex-fiancé on a trip to Europe in 2022. He claimed to be a former Olympian, with royal Danish ancestry, and a high-earning tech executive. Their relationship progressed quickly as she frequently traveled with him and they spent Christmas together. By April 2024, the couple was engaged.

Over time, she says that red flags would not stop piling up. Ehie says she lent him more than $30,000 to help with his “temporary” money problems. She later alleged he had a serious gambling addiction, and she discovered he’d also borrowed money from her family, including her parents and sister.

Ehie explained that she felt comfortable sending him money because of how generous he was at other points in the relationship. “There were a lot of times he didn’t have money in his account, but when he did he was very generous with it,” she says.

Ehie said her goal in sharing this story isn’t just to get attention, but to warn others. She even claims that since posting, many other people have come to her with similar accusations against him.

“My goal is to get this man in prison,” says Ehie. “He does not deserve to be a part of society, and I’m trying to build up as much evidence as I possibly can.”

Viewers React to the Saga

Overwhelmingly, the comments were shocked by Ehie’s saga. However, viewers were enthralled by this 3-hour+ TikTok series, fascinated by how this happened.

“Baby, this is worse than Reesa Teesa,” wrote one commenter. They are referring to a similarly viral TikTok series titled “Who TF did I marry.”

“Girl, Netflix is going to buy your story,” commented another

“What am I supposed to do with my life now??” asked one comment. This refers to the fact that she finally finished watching every installment of Ehie’s story.

All Hip Hop reached out to Ehi for comment via TikTok direct messages for comment.