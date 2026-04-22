‘I will only be using Ticketmaster from now on’: Woman buys $500 tickets to Atlanta Cardi B show on SeatGeek months in advance. Then the day of the concert comes

‘This happened to me with Sabrina Carpenter. They do NOTHING to help.’

Taylor Long (@taylorl0ng) says she spent $500 on Cardi B tickets through SeatGeek, only to watch them disappear on the day of the show. It happened as she was hours into a road trip to Atlanta with her mother and best friend, all of whom had taken time off work. The ordeal arrives amid a broader reckoning over how ticketing platforms treat the fans bankrolling them.

“There’s actually a special place in hell for SeatGeek,” Long says. “Never use them.”

How Cardi B Fan’s Atlanta SeatGeek Tickets Disappeared

Long says she purchased the tickets in November for a date on Cardi B’s Little Miss Drama Tour at State Farm Arena in Atlanta. The app showed them as “being processed,” noting that they might not arrive until 24 hours before showtime to prevent price gouging.

Concert day came. By noon, no tickets. Long says she contacted SeatGeek’s in-app chat, which directed her to call customer service. She says she opted for a callback and waited 45 minutes. The representative who finally reached her discovered the tickets were resale—a detail Long says the platform never informed her of during the purchase.

“The app doesn’t give you any way to see that they’re resale,” she says. “So you have no idea who you’re buying them from.”

She cited SeatGeek’s own Buyer Guarantee, which promises comparable or better tickets when an order doesn’t go through. She says the representative told her there were no replacement tickets available. The problem is that Long could see available tickets on the platform at day-of prices.

“So they were just lying to me, telling me that they couldn’t do what they had promised,” she says. She adds that her mother had driven two hours just to meet her, and the two had already covered three more together. Her best friend came too. All three burned PTO for the trip.

“The concert starts in two hours,” she says she told the representative. “Are there any tickets we could possibly have, even if they’re not as good? We just really want to go.”

Nothing, he said, according to Long. She says he offered a refund and agreed to stay on the line until the confirmation email arrived. Then he hung up.

“I don’t even know that I’m getting my money back,” Long says. She has not posted an update as of the writing of this article.

The Peanut Gallery Weighs in on Card B Fan’s Unfortunate SeatGeek Experience

“File a claim with your credit card or your bank,” wrote one person, which was a common refrain.

One woman had some advice. “Hey, so this is just some friendly advice as someone who goes to concerts frequently and has used resale,” she said. “The State Farm Arena uses Ticketmaster for ticket sales and purchases. Seat Geek is a third-party reseller app [some venues do use Seat Geek for actual ticket sales but it depends on the venue and is usually [for] football stadiums].”

Others suggested that she steer away from resale but offered her a tip: “I never buy resale EVER, but I just did recently and make sure [to choose] instant delivery.”

The Devil in the Details: SeatGeek vs. Ticketmaster

Long swore off SeatGeek and pledged allegiance to Ticketmaster, saying, ”I will only be using Ticketmaster from now on,” which is ironic given recent news.

Days before her concert collapsed, a federal jury in Manhattan ruled that Live Nation and its subsidiary, Ticketmaster, illegally monopolized primary concert ticketing at major venues, finding the company overcharged fans and siding with 33 states on every antitrust claim.

SeatGeek operates as a secondary marketplace connecting buyers with third-party sellers, a distinction its interface often obscures. Again, its Buyer Guarantee promises replacement tickets or refunds when transactions collapse, but the company’s own Terms of Use state that SeatGeek “makes no guarantee with respect to the existence, quality, safety or legality of the Tickets.” This puts essentially every single user immediately in the gray.

A growing body of complaints on the Better Business Bureau and ConsumerAffairs suggests the promise frequently buckles under the weight of that fine print.

AllHipHop reached out to Long via TikTok direct message and comment, and to SeatGeek and Cardi B’s publicist via email.