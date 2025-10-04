Bad Bunny Explains Why He Did 100 Pullups After Jay-Z Called About Super Bowl

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Bad Bunny Got the Call Mid-Workout

Bad Bunny was in the middle of a training session when Jay-Z called with career-defining news: he’ll headline the 2026 Apple Music Super Bowl Halftime Show. The Puerto Rican artist, born Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, immediately felt the rush.

“I was in the middle of a workout,” he told Apple Music 1’s Zane Lowe and Ebro Darden. “I remember that after the call, I just did like a hundred pull-ups. I didn’t need more pre-workout s— or whatever. It was very special. was so special.”

First All-Spanish Set in Super Bowl History

The 31-year-old will be the first artist to perform an entirely Spanish-language set during the Super Bowl halftime show. His announcement video, filmed on a beach in his hometown in Puerto Rico, was released online by Apple Music, the NFL, Roc Nation and Bad Bunny just a day before the official confirmation.

“I’m really excited for my friends, my family. Puerto Rico, all the Latino people around the world. I’m excited about my culture. I’m excited about everything, not just for me. It feels really good. The beach where we record[ed the announcement] is my hometown beach. So it’s a very special thing for us,” he said.

Jay-Z Praises Bad Bunny’s Cultural Impact

Jay-Z, who has worked with the NFL since 2019 through Roc Nation to produce live music events, praised Bad Bunny’s influence and what he represents.

“What Benito has done and continues to do for Puerto Rico is truly inspiring. We are honored to have him on the world’s biggest stage,” Jay-Z said in a statement.

Bad Bunny previously appeared at the Super Bowl in 2020, performing alongside Shakira during her halftime set. This time, he’ll be front and center.

Tour Plans and Super Bowl Timing Align

The halftime performance will coincide with Bad Bunny’s Debí Tirar Más Fotos World Tour. He initially avoided U.S. cities due to concerns about ICE presence at venues. Speaking to i-D magazine, he explained, “There were many reasons why I didn’t show up in the U.S., and none of them were out of hate — I’ve performed there many times.”

He has since added U.S. dates, which will now align with his Super Bowl appearance.

“What I’m feeling goes beyond myself. It’s for those who came before me and ran countless yards so I could come in and score a touchdown… this is for my people, my culture, and our history. Ve y dile a tu abuela, que seremos el HALFTIME SHOW DEL SUPER BOWL,” he said.

Super Bowl LX will be held in the Bay Area on February 8, 2026. The game and halftime show will air on NBC and stream on Peacock and NFL+.