Bia Gives Bronx Rapper Cardi B Candid Advice During Interview On New York Radio Station

Bia dismissed Cardi B’s latest lyrical jab during a Hot 97 interview, telling the Bronx rapper to “go enjoy your pregnancy” and redirecting the spotlight to her debut album, “BIANCA,” dropping October 10.

Bia Responds To Cardi B’s “Pretty & Petty” Verse

During her sit-down with Nessa, Bia addressed Cardi’s pointed lyrics on “Pretty & Petty,” a track from the 2024 album “Am I the Drama?” that reignited their long-running dispute. Bia didn’t mince words.

“Girl, go enjoy your pregnancy,” she said. “I don’t want to get on your ass again, or say something that’s going to hurt your feelings, make me look like the bad guy, because I’m talking about somebody with a baby. Like, no, that’s not the energy I’m on, you know? I don’t want that to come back to me. My mother didn’t raise me to be dragging a pregnant lady.”

A Feud That Started With A Tweet

The tension between the two artists dates back to 2023, when Bia liked a tweet suggesting Cardi had copied her creative style. What had once been mutual admiration quickly unraveled.

“It started on the phone, and she called me screaming like 15 times back-to-back. So that respect is out the window,” Bia said. “The yelling was because I liked a tweet for the similarities between the creative. You bully them out of how they feel or the creative that you stealing. You can’t bully everybody you know I’m saying there’s a real truth to what’s going on.”

Cardi later fired back through music, including a verse on the “Wanna Be” remix and more recently on “Pretty & Petty,” where she took aim at Bia’s appearance and career.

Bia Says She’s Done With The Drama

Bia responded with her own diss track “Sue Me” but said she’s not interested in continuing the back-and-forth.

“I’m glad she got that. I’m glad she felt like she could get that off,” Bia said. “But, but overall, like for real, I knew it was coming. Cause like, this is rap, I’m competitive. So like, I diss you, you diss me, but you diss me, I diss you. It’s like, it was like a thing that, that we know, we know what the reasons were and why it was all happening. So I just, I like, it’s part of the game. I’m not gonna keep going back and forth with you and the writer, this is a year later.”

Cardi has claimed her response was triggered by Bia referencing her children, but Bia pushed back on that claim.

“I didn’t speak about her kids. I didn’t speak negatively about her kids,” she said. “I spoke negatively about her, but I used their names because that’s rap. It’s wordplay. It’s a metaphor. Even if those weren’t her kids’ names, the bars would have still worked. So like, okay, noted. That’s the only part that I see. But we see when people talking about people’s kids online all week. That wasn’t that.”

“BIANCA” Dropped October 10

Instead of dwelling on the feud, Bia is focusing on her first full-length album, “BIANCA,” which she describes as her most personal work. The project features 16 tracks, including “DADE” with Key Glock, which landed on the Madden NFL 26 soundtrack, and “Birthday Behavior” featuring Young Miko. Another track, “WE ON GO,” was used during the WNBA playoffs and appears in NBA 2K26.

“This album is really the best parts of me,” Bia said. “It’s poured from the heart and made with people I love.”

“BIANCA” follows a trio of EPs: “Nice Girls Finish Last: Cuidado” (2018), “For Certain” (2020), and “Really Her” (2023). She told Nessa the album represents her evolution as an artist.

Bia Says The Issue Is Bigger Than Cardi

While the Cardi B feud has drawn headlines, Bia said it speaks to a larger issue in the music industry.

“You have to know that this happens to artists every single day,” she said. “It’s not even about her. It’s about that you have smaller artists or artists who don’t have as big of a platform and their creative gets reworked by bigger artists. And instead of those bigger artists being like, ‘oh, yes, I did rework that creative’ or ‘yes, oh, I didn’t know that we stole that creative.’ Because it’s happened numerous times. It’s not just me. I can pull out five songs that she did it to. So it’s like, let’s just be real about that. The issue for me is a creative issue.”



