Cardi B Explained What People Get Wrong About BBLs

Cardi B shared the physical and emotional toll of her butt reduction surgery and made it clear she’s done with cosmetic procedures.

NEW YORK – Cardi B detailed her painful recovery from butt reduction surgery and addressed public scrutiny over her appearance during a recent interview on the Call Her Daddy podcast.

The Bronx-born rapper said the procedure to scale back her Brazilian Butt Lift was far more invasive than most people realize. “For me to reduce my butt, I have to literally sit on the table, get cut from the bottom, get cut from the top, and be on bed rest for three months,” she told host Alex Cooper on the September 24 episode.

Surgery Was No Quick Fix

Cardi didn’t hold back when describing the physical toll of the operation. She explained that the process wasn’t as simple as many assume. “And it’s like, I think you guys think that people just plug something inside my a**hole and just suck it out,” she said.

The WAP artist made it clear she’s not planning to undergo another procedure anytime soon. “I already did a reduction and people will be like, ‘Well, you need to reduce your butt more,’” she said.

Body Image And Public Pressure

Despite the ongoing commentary about her figure, Cardi said she’s reached a point of self-acceptance. “I look at myself in the mirror, and it’s like, I really wouldn’t change a thing,” she said.

The Hip-Hop star is currently expecting a child with NFL wide receiver Stefon Diggs, adding another layer of attention to her personal life and physical appearance.

The full conversation aired on Call Her Daddy, a podcast known for its unfiltered celebrity interviews. Cardi’s remarks come amid ongoing public conversations about cosmetic surgery and the pressures placed on women in the spotlight.