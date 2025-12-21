Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

‘I see it all the time.’

A Georgia-based heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) technician was brought in to give a second opinion. He claims the first technician tried to overcharge the homeowners and did not have the best intentions.

On Oct. 28, TikTok creator and HVAC technician Big Z (@BigZ_SM) posted a video describing an experience he had earlier that day. The homeowners brought him in for a second opinion that might have saved them thousands of dollars. The video has amassed over 93,200 views as of Saturday.

Big Z claims that the previous technician gave the homeowners a large list of expensive replacements they supposedly needed. The list included a completely new air conditioning unit, which the previous tech said was a total loss.

Why was Georgia Homeowner Told He Needs a New AC Unit?

“First thing I check is the burners,” he says. ”These things look like 23-years-old. I don’t say brand new, but zero rust, zero corrosion, burners are like immaculate. So I fired it up, it lit, shut off, and pulled the flame sensor. Guess what? It was filthy. Cleaned the flame sensor put it back in, takes off, and lights just fine.”

The original technicians also said the inducer was leaking and needed to be replaced. However, what the second tech found was contrary to that advice. “All you had to do is take the screws loose, reconnect it, [and] put everything back together,” he says.

He continues by going over all the other replacements that the original technicians said needed to be made. He also clarifies that while repairs could be made, replacements are far more costly, and that all of the issues were “routine.”

The technician says that it is very likely that the technician was overcharging the homeowners due to working on a service contract. “They had a service contract with this company and that’s a huge red flag,” he says.

What Is a Service Contract? And Why Do Techs Warn Against Them?

“If a company tries to sell you a service contract, run away because what they’ll do is they’ll sell you that, they’ll get you on the hook, they’ll do their visits, they’ll get you somewhat trustworthy of them and used to them, and then they’ll start selling [expletive] you don’t need and that’s what happened here,” he says.

The service contract the technician is referring to is likely a yearly or multi-year agreement between a homeowner and an HVAC company that promises scheduled check-ups, tune-ups, and sometimes discounts on repairs in exchange for an upfront fee. At its core, it’s meant to keep heating and cooling systems running efficiently.

The Real Benefits of Service Contracts

In practice, these service contracts can offer real benefits as regular inspections can catch early wear, improve energy efficiency, and extend the lifespan of a unit, potentially reducing the risk of sudden breakdowns.

However, many contracts lock homeowners into annual fees, and if a system is relatively new or already under warranty, those services might be redundant. Worse, some contracts include exclusions, caps, or fine-print limitations that make large repairs effectively not covered despite paying for a plan.

This means technicians may up-sell unnecessary parts or overstate the severity of issues to justify expensive replacements. In this dynamic, the service contract becomes less about preventative care and more about keeping the revenue stream flowing.

“Absolute robbery attempt, and I see it all the time,” says the technician. “And it gives good contractors like myself and others bad names because the bad apples tend to spoil a whole bunch in terms of reputation.”

“So if you’re a homeowner or you’re shopping around for a heating and cooling company, get a second opinion. Get a third opinion,” the technician warns.