Get Out Of The Way, Tyra, ‘Cause Angel Reese Is About To Light Up Victoria’s Secret Catwalk

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Bluesky (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on X (Opens in new window)

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Angel Reese will make history as the first pro athlete to walk the Victoria’s Secret runway during the brand’s 2025 fashion show on October 15.

Angel Reese Breaks Fashion Barrier With Victoria’s Secret Debut

Angel Reese will make history on October 15 in New York City as the first professional athlete to walk the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show runway. The Chicago Sky forward announced her upcoming appearance in a post on Instagram, writing, “Stepping into a dream: From Angel to a Victoria Secret ANGEL. I’m finally getting my wings I’ll be walking the Victoria’s Secret 2025 runway show for the first time, and it feels like destiny.”

Victoria’s Secret confirmed her participation with a statement of their own: “Angel Reese, welcome to the runway. The first professional athlete angel…major is an understatement.”

Reese joins a star-studded lineup that includes performances by Missy Elliott, Madison Beer, KAROL G and TWICE. She will also wear the brand’s iconic feathered wings, typically reserved for the company’s most recognizable models.

Reese’s Athletic Resume Adds to Her Cultural Impact

At 23, Reese has already built a standout résumé in the WNBA. During her rookie season, she became the fastest player in league history to reach 500 points and 500 rebounds. She averaged 13.6 points and 13.1 rebounds across 34 games and earned a spot on the WNBA All-Rookie Team.

She also became the first rookie in Sky history to post double-digit scoring in her first five games and was named the team’s 2024 Player of the Year.

Her presence in the fashion show signals a broader shift in how athletes—especially women—are shaping pop culture. Reese’s influence stretches beyond basketball, with a growing social media following and a strong endorsement portfolio.

Victoria’s Secret Show Returns With New Direction

The Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show originally launched in 2001 but was shelved in 2019 after criticism and falling ratings. The event returned in 2023 with a new format aimed at promoting a wider range of beauty and influence. Reese’s inclusion in the 2025 show reflects that evolution.

The brand has moved toward featuring individuals who represent more than traditional modeling standards. Reese’s appearance bridges sports and entertainment, highlighting how athletes are redefining celebrity and style.

A New Chapter for Sports and Style

Reese’s crossover into fashion comes at a time when women’s sports are gaining more visibility and commercial success. Her runway debut not only elevates her personal brand but also marks a cultural moment for the WNBA and professional athletes at large.



