Woman walks the halls of the Great Wolf Lodge alone at night. Then she sees something chilling: ‘That’s the great wolf himself’

The Great Wolf Lodge is gaining online attention after multiple insinuations that several of the chain’s locations are haunted.

On April 19, a guest (@mads.taytay67) posted a TikTok insinuating she saw a ghost, which has garnered 1.8 million views as of this writing.

“Walking Great Wolf hallways alone at night and catch this,” read the text overlay of a video that depicted a shadowy figure in the hotel’s hall.

“No one was in the hallways btw,” she added in the caption.

What Exactly Are People Speculating About Great Wolf Lodge?

Many of the comments referenced a particular viral video that prompted much speculation among those online. “Did y’all see that TikTok of the family going into their room at the Great Wolf Lodge and the little girl immediately started crying and didn’t wanna go in?” asked one commenter.

“This is what the lil girl crying in the vid was scared about omg,” added another.

The video in question depicts a young girl who suddenly cries in horror upon walking into her room. The video has prompted many creators on TikTok to post conspiracy videos, with many speculating the hotel is haunted.

These claims weren’t limited to TikTok. Many Reddit users felt similarly, with multiple Reddit threads dedicated to the topic.

“I woke up in the middle of the night and saw a little girl with short hair but no features, staring at me at the side of my bed,” shared one Reddit user. “I screamed so loud I know I woke up all the neighbors. As soon as I screamed, it shimmied to the back of the room.”

Why Are People Speculating Great Wolf Lodge Is Haunted?

The Great Wolf Lodge is a popular family resort brand known for its indoor water parks, themed suites, and kid-focused attractions. The hotels cater heavily to families with dimly lit hallways, forest decor, animatronics, and late-night quiet hours. This might cause the atmosphere to sometimes feel eerie when largely empty, especially at night.

Much of the discourse about the hotel chain appears to stem from social media amplification rather than verified incidents. Viral TikToks and Reddit posts often rely on ambiguous visuals, like shadows, reflections, or camera artifacts.

Additionally, many anecdotal experiences can be explained by sleep paralysis, hypnagogic hallucinations, or heightened anxiety in unfamiliar environments. Experts note that low lighting, patterned carpets, and mirrors in hotel hallways can distort perception, making ordinary movements or lighting shifts appear uncanny.

AllHipHop reached out for comment to @mads.taytay67 via TikTok direct message and comment section and Great Wolf Lodge via email. We will update this story if either party responds.