‘So I wait for my Uber and he keeps trying’: Florida restaurant owner invites woman to dine at his establishment. Then the DMs start rolling in

What started off as one woman’s simple rant about a bad date ended up in 65 confessionals from other women and some legal trouble. Lily (@lilykthom), a former resident of Jupiter, Florida, tells the town about an unpleasant experience she had with a well-known neighborhood resident.

The person Lily was chatting about happens to be the owner of one of the area’s higher-scale restaurants. Lily’s video was just under four minutes, and she did not say what restaurant the person owns, nor did she say the name of the person who owns it. However, this didn’t stop people from guessing correctly and getting Lily into trouble.

Jupiter, Florida Restaurateur DMs Woman

“Beware,” the text overlay on Lily’s video says, “Jupiter, FL restaurant owner.”

Lily explains that the restaurant owner had been writing to her on social media for some time. She didn’t really notice him too much. But she says that after going to this restaurant in person one day, the owner came over to speak to her. He asks her out on a date, and she thinks, “Why not?”

“I go on the date; it’s really just a little bit off. I just felt like he wasn’t my type. But it was still nice; I thanked him. He really wanted to hook up, and I was like, ‘No.’ And he kept pushing and pushing, [saying] ‘Let’s go back to my house,'” Lily says. Eventually, Lily caved and decided to go to his house to just order her Uber home from there. Lily says that while she was at his house waiting for her Uber, he continued to try to hook up. She again says no.

Things Go South

Lily leaves and decides not to go on another date with him. However, she says women were direct messaging her that he was claiming he was dating Lily to make them jealous, which Lily immediately confirmed was a lie. Fast forward some months after those messages, and Lily says she ran into the guy at a bar. She says he’s drunk and curses her out, which makes her cry.

Fast forward a few months after that to late April 2026; Lily says she ran into him again at a bar. She says he tries to hug her, and she declines. According to Lily, the guy goes off on her and says, “That’s alright, you’ve gained 20 pounds since the last time I saw you.”

“Awesome,” Lily sarcastically says. “So, I have never been fat-shamed in my entire life … and I just was floored. I was blown away. So to everyone out there that loves really nice restaurants in Jupiter, the owner of one, won’t name names, but he’s a fat-shamer and a sleazeball,” Lily concludes. The video has 78,900 views and almost 2,500 likes as of this writing.

Viewers Weigh in on Lily’s Experience With a Florida Restaurateur

Although Lily did not say the restaurant or the owner’s name, folks in the comments seemed to have consistently guessed the same place and person. Others were still eager for Lily to name names.

“Before I opened the comments I knew who it was LOL,” someone shares.

“I have heard this same story!” says another.

So Who Is It?

In a follow-up video, Lily says she received about 65 direct messages from women detailing similar experiences or worse. Lily never confirms who the video is about, but the consensus in the comments section of the video seems to be that the man is the owner of a Mediterranean restaurant in Jupiter. Shortly after this video, Lily posted another video with some serious news.

“So, I have an update. As of yesterday, I got a cease and desist letter from the restaurant owner and the owner itself. So, yeah, not sure exactly what to do here, as I didn’t name any names,” Lily says, in addition to explaining that the letter says she has to delete the videos. However, the videos are still up as of this writing.

According to Cornell Law’s legal institute, a cease and desist letter “is a cautionary letter sent to an alleged wrongdoer describing the alleged misconduct and demanding that the alleged misconduct be stopped. A cease and desist letter provides notice that legal action may and will be taken if the conduct in question continues.”

As of the time of this writing, Lily hasn’t posted any more videos regarding the situation. Nonetheless, it is safe to say she no longer needs to. Several folks seemed to have guessed the restaurant correctly, so much so that the restaurant felt the need to take legal action.

AllHipHop has reached out to Lily for comment via TikTok direct message and comment. We also reached out to the restaurant owner via Instagram direct message, website contact page, and a call to the restaurant. We will update this story if either party responds.