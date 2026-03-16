‘Maybe she’ll splurge for Tito’s’: Las Vegas bartender calls out men who order drinks for women. Not that they do it—how

A Las Vegas bartender sparks debate after observing a trend among women who have men buy their drinks.

On Feb. 8, bartender @martiii_soulll posted a TikTok sharing an observation that doesn’t sit right with her. “You know what drives me crazy?” she asks.

What Did the Bartender Observe?

She says that when a man offers to buy a woman a drink, she notices that women often reach for the most expensive options available, as opposed to their usual choices. “They don’t wanna order, like, the basic stuff,” she says. “They want ultra, ultra premium.”

What the bartender is specifically calling out is the lack of consistency in their supposed taste level. “That same girl’s gonna come back, and when she’s buying her own drink, she’s gonna ask for a house, maybe mid-grade spirits,” she says.

Instead of premium brands, she says customers suddenly opt for more affordable options. “Maybe she’ll splurge for Tito’s,” the bartender says. “But she’s never buying, like, Chopin, Grey Goose, ultra-premium spirits.”

She adds that often, customers will even lie to get the more expensive selections. “But the minute someone else is buying it, she’s like, ‘That’s all I drink. That’s all I like. Everything else makes me sick.’”

While many commenters agreed with the bartender, others chimed in by asking why this is even an issue. “Why does it bother you, though?” asked one commenter.

“Not you pocket checking,” added another.

How Common Is It for Men to Buy Women Drinks?

In nightlife culture, offering to buy someone a drink has long been one of the most common ways people initiate conversations at bars or clubs. A survey of nightlife behavior by Eventbrite showed that many men go out specifically hoping to meet someone, which often includes paying for drinks as a social icebreaker. This survey found that 30% of men reported going out intending to meet someone, compared with 22% of women.

As the bartender observed, this trend can add up financially. Research on bar spending shows that men consistently spend more on alcohol than women when going out. One report estimated men spend about $44 per week on alcohol on average, compared with roughly $27 for women.

In bar environments specifically, men also report higher tabs overall. Approximately 44% of Gen Z men report spending $30 or more on a night out, compared to just 29% of women.

AllHipHop reached out to @martiii_soull for comment via TikTok direct message and comment. We will update this story if she responds.