Woman reaches for rotisserie chicken at Los Angeles Sam’s Club. Then a woman grabs it out of her hands: ‘Walmart type behavior’

A woman had an unusual and difficult experience while shopping at a Los Angeles Sam’s Club that went viral after she posted it. That’s because another woman in a pink shirt—who commenters referred to as the “pink shirt lady”—snatched a rotisserie chicken away from her even though she was already touching it.

In a viral video posted by Quads (@quadslikemeech), she showed off how close the Sam’s Club line can sometimes be to the Hunger Games. And while the “pink shirt lady” claimed that another woman was there before Quads, there was little to justify her behavior in line. The video now has 9.4 million views, with thousands of people saying that Quads has amazing control of her anger, considering how the woman treated her in line. Others mentioned that they would not have been as accommodating.

What Happened in the Sam’s Club Rotisserie Chicken Line?

Quads went to pick up a Sam’s Club Member’s Mark rotisserie chicken. She just so happened to be wearing video-taking glasses, like a pair of Meta AI glasses, during her shopping trip. So, she captured a particularly petty encounter while she was there.

In the video, she approached the Member’s Mark hot bar from the left side. A disjointed crowd of onlookers who were waiting for rotisserie chickens approached from the right. There, she watched a woman in a pink shirt grab a rotisserie chicken while placing it in a small, green plastic bag.

A Sam’s Club employee put another chicken down on the hot holding case, and Quads moved her hand to reach for it. But, just as she touched the chicken, the “pink shirt lady” grabbed the chicken and moved it to the right side.

Quads, surprised by the situation, said, “OK.” That’s when the woman in the pink shirt turned toward her and said, “She was here before you.” Quads said, “That’s OK,” and turned toward the woman, only to see her with another person. When she got a rotisserie chicken a few seconds later, she turned toward the woman again to see her smirking about the situation. They briefly made eye contact, and the woman in the pink shirt shrugged.

Are Sam’s Club’s Chickens Truly That Competitive?

Many commenters joked that they would throw hands over their rotisserie chicken, especially considering how rude the woman in the pink shirt was. That led some to question: was there a reason that the pink-shirted woman slid the rotisserie chicken over to another customer? Were the chickens really that competitive?

Based on the video, the store was handing out freshly cooked chickens. Many Sam’s Club locations make two or even three batches of rotisserie chickens in a single day rather than just one. While highly inconvenient, anyone who didn’t get a chicken could have waited for the next batch. But there was a good chance that a large number of the crowd would get one, anyway.

Sam’s Club rotisserie chicken costs $4.98 without tax. In context, that made the situation that Quads experienced even worse. The woman who snatched away her chicken did it so that another customer wouldn’t have a four-second delay on a $5 product, which probably isn’t worth picking a fight over.

Since customers were simply grabbing the first chicken that was available to them, it also wasn’t a situation where they were individually picking out their rotisserie chickens either. On Sam’s Club’s website, some customers have complained that the bigger rotisserie chickens tend to be underdone in some areas. Customers can sometimes be picky, then, and try to search for the perfect one before going home. But in this scenario, the complex line wouldn’t have given Sam’s Club members time to be particularly selective.

For all of those reasons, it’s unlikely that the chickens truly created a competitive environment worth any level of pettiness. Instead, the woman decided to be petty of her own free will.

Commenters mentioned that Quads handled the situation well. But many people realized that they probably wouldn’t have if placed in a very similar situation. The petty way the woman removed the chicken—including her comment about someone else being in line first—rubbed most TikTokers the wrong way.

Most viewers mentioned that it really wasn’t the woman’s business to move the rotisserie chicken for someone else, even if she was technically in line before Quads. Some viewers reflected that the move felt like something that would happen in a Walmart, which is unsurprising considering Sam’s Club is a division of the megacorporation. But, even without that context, the move felt especially hostile.

Overall, TikTok was not on the woman’s side at all. Instead, they hoped that the woman got a chance to see Quad’s perspective and realize how off-putting her “chicken stealing” was.

AllHipHop reached out to Sam’s Club via press form and Quads via TikTok direct message and comment. We’ll let you know if they respond.