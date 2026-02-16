‘I’m glad Dr. Pepper has never failed me’: Man buys can of Coke—he immediately dumps it out in the sink a sip too late

A man went viral for pouring out a can of Coke on video, revealing something off with his beverage.

On Jan. 8, in a video with over 2.4 million views as of this writing, Brandon Jones (@jezuscryst1) posted a TikTok with a text overlay that read, “Took a big drink as soon as I opened it. What is in my Coke?”

What Happened When He Poured Out the Coke?

“It smelled like a stink bug sprayed with bug killer,” he wrote in the caption.

While pouring out the Coke on camera, the liquid initially appeared lighter than it typically is. Toward the end, it was darker, with a grainy and sludge-like consistency.

The comments were divided on what had happened, with some believing the video wasn’t real. “That’s not Coke,” wrote one commenter. “You opened the can poured the Coke out & poured something else in. Coke isn’t that light.”

However, some offered possible insight. “Hopefully it was just sugar and syrup not mixed in properly……” added another.

“Looks like the syrup and carbonation didn’t mix well and or was running out as that [can] was being made and there was sludge buildup that got in there,” wrote a third. “At least that’s what I’m hoping it was and not something SUPER nasty.”

What Most Likely Happened to the Coke?

It is very possible that this was the result of a flaw in production or packaging and not a bug. Soft drink production is a highly automated, sterile process in which cans are cleaned and sterilized, filled with carbonated liquid, and hermetically sealed to keep contaminants out before they reach you.

The acidity and carbonation of drinks like Coke create an environment that’s hostile to most bacteria and insects alike. This means that a bug surviving from the factory floor all the way into a finished soda is extremely unlikely under normal conditions.

However, many of the comments were likely correct in speculating that this could be the result of a separation or improper mixing of syrup and carbonated water during production. The “grainy” or sludge-like substance you saw could be undissolved syrup or a sugar precipitate. This kind of separation is a known cosmetic defect in beverages and doesn’t necessarily mean anything was crawling around in the drink.

Manufacturers also have to deal with microscopic imperfections in cans. If the seam isn’t perfect or a can gets subtly damaged during transport, tiny amounts of carbon dioxide can escape, and liquid can degrade or look off, even if there’s no obvious hole or leak. That can change the appearance and aroma of the soda, giving off weird smells that prompt reactions like that of the man who posted this video.

AllHipHop reached out to Jones via TikTok direct message and Coca-Cola via email. We will update this story if either party responds.