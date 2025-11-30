Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

‘She’s like tapping on my window.’

A New York Uber driver shared an interaction with the friend of a passenger he said was obviously drunk, prompting viewers to share their frustration about intoxicated passengers.

“I was driving Uber this weekend and I got a ride request at 1 in the morning to pick this lady up from behind a bar,” said Neil Jordon (@neiljordon) in a TikTok he posted on Nov. 3.

Jordon says that the interaction was normal until the passenger’s friend approached him.

New York Uber Driver Accepts 1 A.M. Ride Request from the Bar

“She comes over to my window, and she has like these long pointy fingernails, and she’s like tapping on my window,” he said. “So I roll the window down like 2 inches.”

Jordan says the woman asked who he was, and he pointed at the sign on his window. He said she kept asking questions and making comments, insinuating that if he did anything bad to her friend, she would know about it.

“I have a 5-star rating. I’ve been driving for six years, I’m local, I was born and raised here,” he tells the audience in his video. “This is the car that’s in the app. The license plate is there. You know everything about me.”

Viewers React to the Uber Passenger’s Friend

Viewers responded to Jordon’s viewers, echoing his frustration with the conduct of certain rideshare passengers.

“Why is it so hard just to say, ‘Can you make sure my friend comes home safe?’” commented one user. “Sorry you have to deal with that type of communication.”

“I’m over Uber and these people,” wrote another.

“I’d be canceling the ride,” added a third. “I have no patience.”

Recent data suggests Jordon’s experience is not an isolated one. While the majority of rides go smoothly, there are still significant safety concerns for drivers, especially during late-night pickups.

According to a 2023 survey by the Strategic Organizing Center, 67% of app-based rideshare drivers reported experiencing some form of violence, harassment, or threats over the past year, including 52% reporting verbal abuse, and nearly 40% reporting that their vehicle had been damaged. Drivers also repeatedly cite intoxicated passengers as a major source of anxiety.

On the passenger side, court documents unsealed in 2025 revealed that Uber received 400,181 reports of sexual assault or misconduct between 2017 and 2022, with many alleged incidents occurring “late at night” and involving intoxicated passengers. These disclosures have fueled more than 2,300 federal lawsuits against the company.

For drivers like Jordon, who pride themselves on their ratings and history, such patterns highlight how complex and emotionally difficult late-hour rides can be.

All Hip Hop reached out for comment to Jordon via TikTok direct messages and Uber via email.