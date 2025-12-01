Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

A Texas woman is stunned after pouring out a box of H-E-B chicken broth and finding something unusual—not to mention disgusting—inside. Here’s what happened.

TikTok creator Taya Janae (@tayajanae7) discovered something unusual and disgusting in her H-E-B-brand chicken broth. The incident highlights the ongoing challenges of food safety in mass-produced products, the evolving role of social media in consumer protection, and the cult status of the Texas-based grocer.

“So, I’m cooking, y’all, and I went to go open this up,” Taya Janae started. “It’s the H-E-B-brand chicken broth, and it smelled a little weird. And I noticed black stuff on this, and I can hear something in here. So I’m about to open it up. Mind you, the date is 12/12/26. I just opened it, so I don’t know what is going on.”

H-E-B Responds to Viral TikTok of Chicken Broth Box

She found what appears to be mold or contamination inside an unopened H-E-B brand chicken broth container. After opening and pouring it into a bowl, she noticed the contents appeared extremely moldy.

H-E-B became immediately aware of the issue through the viral TikTok video and responded directly to her on the platform.

“The health and safety of our customers is our top priority and we are concerned to see this,” they wrote. “Would you mind sending us a [direct message] with the UPC on the package and a good email address? We want to follow up with you.”

Viewers Weigh in on H-E-B’s Response

Other commenters noted H-E-B’s immediate attention.

“I love the first comment is: H-E-B STANDING ON BUSINESS! I love me some H-E-B,” said one person.

H-E-B has been strong at promptly recognizing product quality issues, with recalls ranging from ready-to-eat products to waffles to Salmonella in cucumbers.

One commenter provided the most likely reason for the mold. “Somebody had to have opened that prior and you just didn’t notice it and it grew bacteria,” they wrote. “I’m always so weary of those when I buy them I always double check those twist tops.”

H-E-B’s Fan Base and Reputation for Quality Control

The other keys here lie in the expectation of quality, the surprise in the rare falter, and the grocer’s cult following among Texas patrons—even those in the comments. It is probably the cultiest of the so-called “Texas Trinity,” along with Whataburger and Buc-ee’s.

One writer dubbed H-E-B “one of the most powerful cultural forces in existence,” with customers “ultimately loyal to H-E-B in so far as they are loyal to Texas.” And it isn’t just the made-in-house tortillas, the Cream Creations ice cream, and the store-branded items that compete with national brands.

The company has a “Quest for Texas Best” program that gives local entrepreneurs shelf space and offers scaling support, courses, and training. Then, there is the legendary social and disaster response support.

H-E-B contributed over $6 million to disaster relief after Hurricane Harvey in 2017, with chairman Charles Butt donating $5 million to the JJ Watt Foundation. The grocer opened 60 of 83 stores in the Houston area, even with short staffs. The company also opened a mobile kitchen that served hot meals to 40,000 people. They moved from Rockport to Victoria to Houston to Beaumont within days.

When the primary and secondary water supplies in Beaumont were flooded, the city called H-E-B. The company delivered thousands of gallons of water before the state or federal government could firm up a response.

The fact that Taya Janae got a same-day response over chicken broth in a box isn’t just good customer service; it’s H-E-B protecting an institutional reputation that took 120 years and countless acts of community service to build.

All Hip Hop reached out to @tayajanae7 and HEB for more information.