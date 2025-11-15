‘I bought insurance’: Woman buys through Carvana. Then she gets a text message on delivery day

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

A woman explains how her Carvana car delivery got delayed twice. Here’s what her story means for consumers considering test driving the remote car-buying platform.

While Carvana has many pros, it does have its challenges. Unfortunately, customers often complain about car delivery delays.

TikTok user @sistersinvacationmode is in that group. She was expecting a car by Saturday, but unfortunately she received a message that day saying her car was delayed for a week.

Woman Says Carvana Delivery Delayed Twice

“Now I need the car this week, not like next week—I need it now because I waited so long and now it’s just time,” she says. “So anyways, you cancel that order and place an order for a different car on Carvana, and now it’s gonna come Sunday and you’re like, that’s fine.” The video currently has 16,000 views and 250 likes.

@sistersinvacationmode gets a call on Sunday that the car is on its way. The car arrives, but it’s a different color than she expected. She says that’s no big deal. T

hen, as she’s taking it for a test drive, she realizes it has 8,000 fewer miles than expected and that the car is also a year newer. Given all these discrepancies, she checks the VIN number and learns that it’s not the VIN for the car she bought insurance and filed the paperwork on.

How Did Carvana Resolve the Situation?

The Carvana delivery person checks the car and confirms it’s not the one she was supposed to receive. The delivery person goes to retrieve the correct car and says they’ll be back to deliver it that day.

However, instead, they call @sistersinvacationmode and say the correct car has a crack in the windshield and needs to be repaired before delivery. After calling Carvana’s 800 number directly, she’s told the car won’t be delivered until the following Sunday.

“So then after all of that, I did a whole lot of stuff and I do not have a car, and now I’m like, am I even supposed to buy a car from Carvana, and what is the message here,” @sistersinvacationmode says.

Carvana entered the market in 2012 to offer car seekers a virtual way to secure a vehicle. You can browse, finance, and complete all the paperwork directly through the company’s app. If you live close enough to a Carvana site, you can pick up your car. If not, a representative will deliver it to you.

Some other advantages of Carvana are that it offers set prices. Dealerships are notorious for marking cars high and then negotiating down. With Carvana, you choose a price that’s right for you and avoid the back-and-forth with a salesperson.

Are Carvana Delays Really That Common?

It appears that delays with Carvana deliveries are a normal occurrence. Carvana reviews on ConsumerAffairs include many customers mentioning delay issues similar to @sistersinvacationmode’s experience.

According to Carvana’s website, the company does not offer refunds for delayed or canceled vehicles. Customers who can’t wait for a vehicle are encouraged to choose another one from its inventory.

Although, as we saw with @sistersinvacationmode, placing a different order may not result in a quicker delivery.

In a follow-up video, the TikToker says that she did end up choosing a different vehicle. When it was delivered, she took it to a mechanic for inspection who found “some issues.” She went through Carvana to get the car fixed under warranty, and says the process was also difficult to navigate. Ultimately, “all is well that ends well,” and she is back on the road.

All Hip Hop has reached out to Carvana for comment via email and to @sistersinvacationmode for comment via TikTok message and comment.