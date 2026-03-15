50 Cent Just Dropped A Fire Old Song…But The Backstory Is What Has People Talking

We cannot stop playing this new 50 Cent song, but the streets are talking. Let us try to explain.

People are also whispering about the ghost of an older collaboration that gives the record a deep backstory. Isn’t that wild? First of all, check the song out.

The Queens mogul recently teased an unreleased track called “American Hustler,” which longtime fans quickly connected to “Business Mind,” his 2012 collaboration with the late Earl Hayes. You might have seen it in my previous post. The song is from 5: Murder By Numbers, a mixtape 50 dropped on the streets. The Hayes version is on that. Now the chatter online suggests the newly surfaced song might actually be the original solo version. We do not know for sure. The Hayes record could have been a later rework of the same session. We do not know for sure. Either way, it offers a rare peek into how 50 was creating music and – possibly adding much to the vault.

Rumor has it the process was pretty straightforward. Fan investigators believe 50 first recorded the solo version before later inviting Hayes onto the same Hit-Boy production for a different interpretation. That would not be unusual. Mixtape culture especially gave artists like 50 the freedom to experiment without label pressure.

What makes this situation heavier is the presence of Earl Hayes himself. Hayes was more than just a feature artist. He had industry respect and connections to major figures like Dr. Dre, Timbaland and Floyd Mayweather’s Money Team. His life ended tragically in 2014 after he killed his wife Stephanie Moseley before taking his own life in a shocking incident that reportedly involved Mayweather being connected on FaceTime during the confrontation. CRAZY.

The situation later became even more controversial when 50 publicly suggested Hayes believed Mayweather had been involved with Moseley. CRAZIER. That claim added more tension to the already icy relationship between the rapper and the champ.

Now here comes another interesting factoid. 50 reportedly recorded around 80 unreleased songs during that same era. I am hoping we can get some of these Jammie Jams. This “American Hustler” is excellence.

And if history tells us anything, 50 rarely moves without strategy.

Some fans believe these leaks and previews could be part of a bigger rollout tied to The Algorithm. I’ll take old unheard 50 Cent songs in 2026!