Billionaire Promises More “Drunken Hugs” For Lil Baby And Meek Mill

Meek Mill and Lil Baby are guaranteed to have more “drunken hugs” from billionaire Micheal Ruben. Read up!

Those white parties are generally lit. I think they are an incredible opportunity to network and rub shoulders with the entertainment elite. Billionaire Michael Rubin has been the main person pushing these white parties these days. If you remember, back in the day, people like Sean “Diddy” Combs and Russell Simmons were the main people pushing white parties in the Hamptons. Those days are long gone now. In fact, some could say they were through with it before these new guys knew what to do with it. But that’s another story.

Anyway, the last white party, showed a bunch of interesting images. One of those images had Lil Baby sandwiched between two guys, one of which was Michael Rubin. Based on the body language that I saw, he looked extremely uncomfortable. He had that nervous laugh that some of us know. I could be wrong, but that is the consensus. Regardless, that has not stopped him from hanging out with Michael Rubin. A recent video has Meek Mill and Lil Baby on a private jet with the billionaire consortium. In the video, Rubin promises more drunken hugs. By the way, it looks like Meek and Lil Baby are sharing a gray blanket. Not that anything is wrong with that…

Personally, it just looks like these guys are enjoying the benefits of hanging out with a billionaire. And the billionaire is definitely exerting his personal brand on them. I don’t see anything wrong with it but of course people are going to talk. What do you think?

We know what 50 Cent thinks.