Brandy Responds To Wild Shyne, Cam’ron, and Mase Rumors

Brandy is setting the record straight after old dating rumors involving Shyne and Mase resurfaced, making it clear the story people think they know is not the truth.

Brandy is not letting old rumors rewrite her history and now Shyne, Cam’ron, and Mase are all part of a conversation she clearly did not ask to revisit.

The beloved singer and actress, forever etched into Hip-Hop adjacent culture through her music and her role on Moesha, stepped forward this week to correct what she says is a flat out false narrative about her personal life. The issue goes back to a recent episode of Cam’ron and Mase’s sports and culture talk show “It Is What It Is,” where a casual conversation turned into a viral moment after Shyne seemingly confirmed an old rumor that he and Mase were both romantically involved with Brandy during their younger days.

Brandy was not feeling that version of history at all.

“In the late 90’s, I had a platonic friendship with rapper Shyne. In an unfortunate turn of events, that friendship is now being mischaracterized as ‘we dated.’ Unequivocally, we did not!” she said in an Instagram post on Wednesday. “I’m not sure why an untrue narrative about a scope of what was a friendship more than 20 years ago is being reshaped during his current media interviews.”

From the outside looking in, this feels like one of those stories where nostalgia meets podcast culture and suddenly everybody becomes a historian of moments that may or may not have happened the way they remember. And in this era, perception can move faster than facts.

Things escalated when Ray J entered the chat.

The singer’s brother jumped on a livestream and aggressively defended his sister, even threatening the three rappers verbally. But Brandy quickly made it clear she did not co sign that energy and wanted no parts of any digital warfare.

“Additionally, I rarely release statements and typically ignore stories about me in the headlines, even when they’re false. But when I do decide to stand up for myself, I handle things on my own,” she added. “While I love my brother Ray J, I don’t condone or support the messages he’s shared on social media and have not asked him to defend me in any form.”

If anything positive comes from this unexpected controversy, it may be perfect timing for her next chapter. Brandy also revealed that situations like this pushed her to finally tell her story in her own words.

“People telling their version of my story is why I am releasing my upcoming memoir, ‘PHASES.” It’s time to tell my truth and debunk many of the misnomers that people think they know about my life,” she concluded.

The memoir PHASES is set to arrive March 31. Looks like she got some good promo out of this nonsense.