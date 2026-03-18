Shyne, Cam’ron & Mase Clown Ray J After He Threatened To Slap Them

Cam’ron, Mase and Shyne fired back at Ray J who was furious after they reminisced about dating Brandy on their podcast.

Ray J just caught some smoke from Cam’ron, Mase and Shyne after he threatened them for discussing dating his sister Brandy on their podcast.

Shyne fired back with a photo of himself, Ray J and Brandy, captioning it “Let the record reflect DID NOT HIT IT FIRST… Most respectfully.”

The It Is What It Is Instagram account also trolled Ray J with a blonde-haired photo, branding him Ray “Gay” Norwood.

That is sure to add fuel to the fire.

On Monday’s “It Is What It Is” episode, Cam’ron and Mase reminisced about their late ’90s connections to Brandy.

Shyne, appearing as a guest, admitted he’d pursued her quietly while unaware Mase was already involved. The whole thing felt like a setup for what came next.

Ray J went live on Instagram on Wednesday and absolutely lost it. He called them the “Three Stooges” and threatened violence, invoking LA gang affiliations.

“I mean, they gotta know that a n#### gonna come back strong and say some s###, because a n#### is not gonna let a n#### say anything and laugh and giggle and joke about a n####’s sister without me going big on n#####,” Ray J said.

He continued with his warning. “Keep my sister’s name out your mouth if it ain’t good. If not, I’m gonna slap the f###### daylight out of you when I see you, period.”