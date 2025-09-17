Cardi B’s Due Date…Might Be Sooner Than Advertised

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Rumors are swirling that Cardi B may be due in October, not January, despite her own hints about a 2025 delivery timeline.

Cardi B is once again at the center of the rumor mill. I’m talking about that stork allegedly making an early stop. In a recent sit-down with Gayle King, Cardi played it cool, hinting that her next baby would arrive before her tour kicks off next February.

Folks assumed that meant January or something else. But here’s what was whispered in my ear: my sources are swearing she’s actually due in October.

YEP.

That’s a whole lot sooner than anyone expected, and if true, the countdown just got real short.

This is still speculation. I gotta cover my a$$, but remember: I typically don’t miss. Nobody from Team Cardi has stamped it official. But don’t be surprised if an announcement or a delivery happens soon. Stay tuned right here and we’ll keep you up to date.

I think she’s technically still married. Her estranged husband Offset lost his ish when this news first started to get around. They are still family, but that chapter is now super over. NFL player Stefon Diggs is taking over now and the roller-coaster love story continues.

Cardi B admitted she held off sharing the baby news because of some business dealings she needed to close first. That’s understandable. When there are millions on the table, keep that personal mess to the back. She’s a boss and knows timing is everything. But selfishly, I kind of wish she’d dropped me a personal DM to fill me in.

If she really is due in October, the big reveal is right around the corner. Cardi will definitely tell us when she is ready to tell us. Just like last time.

-illseed out!