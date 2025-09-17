Cardi B Announces Fourth Pregnancy With Stefon Diggs

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Bluesky (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on X (Opens in new window)

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Cardi B revealed she’s pregnant with her fourth child and praised Stefon Diggs as she prepares to release her next album and tour.

Cardi B confirmed she is expecting her fourth child with Stefon Diggs during a sit-down interview on CBS Mornings, revealing the news just months ahead of her arena tour and days before the release of her second studio album.

The 32-year-old rapper shared the pregnancy update Wednesday (September 18), putting an end to weeks of online speculation.

“I feel like I’m in a good space,” she told Gayle King, adding “I feel very strong. I feel very powerful that I’m doing all this work. But I’m doing all this work while I’m creating a baby, me and my man, we’re very supportive of each other.”

The baby is due before the kickoff of Cardi’s Little Miss Drama tour in February. Her long-awaited sophomore album, Am I The Drama?, is set to drop Friday (September 19).

Cardi B Reveals Stefon Diggs Promised To “Heal” Her

The Grammy winner credited Diggs, a wide receiver for the New England Patriots, with being a steady presence during the emotional rollercoaster of preparing for a major release.

“He just makes me feel safe and very confident and very strong,” she said. “I mean, like, two weeks ago I was literally having a panic attack. I was, like, crying and crying and crying, just because I was just getting really nervous with you know, the whole album rollout.”

Cardi admitted that criticism over her music has made her hesitant to release new work.

“And I’m like, see, this is why I don’t put music out,” she explained. “Because it’s like, this is my art and this is something that I put a lotta love and time to. And it’s just like, sometimes, when people just rip it apart it just hurts you and it crushes you.”

The couple was first linked in October 2024 and made their public debut at a New York Knicks playoff game in May 2025. Cardi, who shares three children with ex-husband Offset, said she was initially reluctant to start a new relationship.

However, Diggs told her, “Let me heal you. Give me a chance for me to heal you.”

She admitted she waited to go public with the pregnancy until she could “close some deals first,” and joked that her parents still don’t know. “I’m scared of them,” she teased.

Cardi B confirms exclusively to @GayleKing that she is pregnant with her fourth child with boyfriend Stefon Diggs, and she will give birth before her tour begins in February:



“I feel very strong. I feel very powerful, that I'm doing all this work. But I'm doing all this work… pic.twitter.com/WtohtvSwIm — CBS Mornings (@CBSMornings) September 17, 2025

With her signature humor, she encouraged supporters to back her upcoming release.

“Now y’all could buy my album so I can buy Pampers and diapers and all that type of stuff,” she added. “I told you. Now go support my album, cause I’m a mother of four now.”

Describing the new album, Cardi said, “I feel like it touch every little thing that I want to touch. And I just feel like it’s something that is not out there right now.”

The full interview with Gayle King airs Thursday (September 18) at 7 A.M. ET on CBS Mornings.