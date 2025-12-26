Jim Jones, Maino, Fab & Dave East Rap Over 50 Cent Beats…Causing Beef Rumors

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Bluesky (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on X (Opens in new window)

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Jim Jones, Maino, Fab and Dave East flirt with beef after rapping over 50 Cent beats.

Jim Jones is once again standing at the edge of a situation that feels familiar, tense, and just reckless enough to keep Hip-Hop fans paying attention. Alongside Maino, Fabolous, and Dave East, the Harlem rapper and his newly formed podcast crew decided to gift the culture a little Christmas content. The problem is the wrapping paper. They chose to rhyme over 50 Cent beats, and that alone is enough to make anyone wonder if this is playful nostalgia or a deliberate poke at a very sensitive bear.

As most people already know, this crew and 50 Cent have been circling each other for months now. The friction traces back to commentary surrounding 50’s Diddy documentary rollout earlier this year. At the time, the group seemed to think they were offering light critique. Nothing crazy. But 50 Cent does not process criticism in neutral tones. LOL…this means war.

Then there was the business side of the beef. Then, 50 Cent fired back by calling them squatters, citing a reported $200,000 past-due rent issue tied to a Bronx facility Jim Jones uses to film content. 50 reportedly contacted the landlord and floated the idea of buying the entire building if payment was not handled. Jim Jones ultimately paid up allegedly, keeping the space…but you know that was not the end.

Now, all the guys step up to rap over 50 Cent beats! Jim Jones is the most aggressive by far and Maino chimes in with his own moments. Fabolous goes directly at 50 Cent with repeated dis bars. Dave East’s part, I did not listen to. They sound unified.

Now the question is what happens next.

A full-blown rap war feels unlikely in the podcast era. Uncle Murda and Tony Yayo could easily get pulled in, but even they are also comfortably in pod-mode. Talking pays now. Rapping takes work and creativity.

The Grinch ain’t got nothing on rappers beefing! Listen to them all below.