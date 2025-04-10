Kanye West Wants To Recreate Infamous Tape With Kim Kardashian & Ray J

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Kanye West recalled a wild conversation with Ray J about recreating the singer’s infamous tape with Kim Kardashian.

Kanye West is causing a stir online after tweeting about Kim Kardashian and Ray J’s infamous sex tape, dragging his ex-wife back into a controversy she’s long tried to leave behind.

According to West, he told the singer-turned-entrepreneur they should film a sequel to the tape.

“Told Ray J we need to hit Kim from both sides for that Superstar part two,” West wrote late Wednesday night (April 9).

His post came amid a string of erratic and offensive tweets that also included admissions of sexual misconduct toward employees and crude comments aimed at Beyoncé, Taylor Swift and others.

This isn’t the first time West has floated the idea about getting busy with Kim Kardashian and Ray J.

Earlier this week, leaked messages allegedly from the rapper surfaced online, showing him contemplating a similar tweet.

One message read, “Me and Ray J need to hit Kim from both sides for that Superstar home video part 2,” followed by, “Only question is, who’s gonna hit it first?”

The remarks have reignited the saga surrounding Kardashian’s 2007 sex tape with Ray J, which catapulted her into the spotlight.

Kanye West Claimed Kim Kardashian Made Second Tape With Ray J

In a 2022 interview, West claimed he personally retrieved a laptop from Ray J. The device allegedly contained unreleased footage and gave it to Kardashian.

“I went and got the laptop from Ray J myself,” West said. “She cried when she saw it. You know why she cried when she seen the laptop? It represents how much she’s been used. It represents how much people didn’t love her and they just saw her as a commodity.”

However, Kardashian’s team disputed the contents of the device. A representative said there was no explicit material on the laptop and Kardashian believes there’s no second tape.

Ray J also pushed back on West’s claims, denying there was any unreleased sexual content. He accused both West and Kardashian of misrepresenting the situation.

He also alleged that he and Kardashian were business partners in the release of the original tape and that no second video exists.

Kanye West’s recent online behavior has included repeated attacks on Kim Kardashian. He has said he regrets having children with her and accused her of being part of a “white family” that controls “highly influential Black kids.” West also labeled her a “sex trafficker” and claimed the Kardashians have limited his parental rights.