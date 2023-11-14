Lauryn Hill Sets Record Straight On Her Viral “Tardiness” Comments

L-Boogie has been taking a few hits in the social media department recently. In the interest of being fair, I wanted to share a complete clip of a recent controversial moment involving Ms. Lauryn Hill that garnered attention last week. She shared it over the weekend, and I thought it was important to highlight it. She wasn’t dismissing her lateness as a snippet may have suggested.
Watching the entire clip presents a vastly different narrative. It actually unfolded as a pretty beautiful moment. Context proves crucial here, and social media painted a fairly misleading picture compared to the message conveyed in full. Lauryn Hill’s words were actually a powerful tribute to her mother. I found it incredibly moving. It’s sad and sick how online trolls can twist something loving into a negative piece of crap for the sake of clicks.