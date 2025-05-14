Megan Thee Stallion Rebukes Rumors About Met Gala Ban

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Megan Thee Stallion denied rumors she was banned from the Met Gala after posting inside footage with Angel Reese and Doechii, saying, “Anna loves me, babe.”

Megan Thee Stallion is shutting ish down.

The Texan rapper shut down rumors that she was banned from the Met Gala after posting inside footage from the exclusive event. At the time, she was with WNBA star Angel Reese and our fave Doechii. She knows better. This is a bold move. But, we also know who runs this thing.

This all happened at the Metropolitan Museum of Art. Meg taped herself and her crew sampling the event’s fancy food, even though she wasn’t. She shared it with her hotties.

“We’re not supposed to have our phones, but we’re doing it anyway,” said boldly. Angel Reese and Doechii were all in as well, even though they didn’t violate. They might be too new.

I admit, we pushed that she might be banned as much as anybody, but it was pure speculation. Others presented it as fact. Megan addressed the chatter during an exclusive interview with PEOPLE this week.

“No. We’re gonna dead these rumors right now, okay? People are like, ‘Oh my God, Megan, you got banned from the Met Gala.’ No, I didn’t, babe. Like that’s not true. Y’all made that up and ran with it. They love making [stuff] up. Anna [Wintour] loves me, babe. That’s why my phone was out.”

There goes that. It should be noted that others broke the rules too. There were some selfies that went viral.

Laura Harrier posted a picture of Quinta Brunson, Andrew Scott, LaKeith Stanfield and others. And Lewis Hamilton took a flick of Tracee Ellis Ross, Colman Domingo and Cynthia Erivo away from the red carpet. None of them are banned, but Anna Wintour better get them under control. It WILL get out of her control.

By the way, Megan still does music.