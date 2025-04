Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Megan Thee Stallion is sharing a look behind-the-scenes of her upcoming Popeyes franchise, teasing it will be “THEE LITTEST Popeyes ever.”

Megan Thee Stallion has unveiled her upcoming Popeyes franchise and teased a behind-the-scenes look at the location.

The H-Town Hottie is also celebrating her spicy collaboration with the fast-food chain with her signature “Hottie Sauce” and a full merch drop.

The Houston rapper shared a video on Instagram Tuesday showing the early stages of her restaurant buildout.

“MY VERY OWN @popeyes IS OPENING THIS SUMMER HOTTIES,” she revealed. “I just visited my location while she’s still just bones. This is abt to be THEE LITTEST Popeyes ever.”

The franchise move is part of a broader partnership between Megan and Popeyes that kicked off in 2021 with the release of “Megan Thee Stallion Hottie Sauce,” a sweet and tangy blend of honey, cider vinegar and Aleppo pepper.

The limited-time condiment will be added to Popeyes menus at participating locations worldwide beginning on October 19.

“I’m appreciative of Popeyes commitment to empowering Black women and look forward to opening Popeyes Restaurants,” Megan Thee Stallion said in a statement. “Teaming up with Popeyes is such a milestone in my journey and evolution as an entrepreneur.

The collaboration also included a three-part merchandise line called “Thee Heat,” featuring fire-themed bikinis, cropped tees and long-sleeve shirts inspired by the sauce and Megan’s bold style.

Beyond the branding and menu items, the partnership also includes a charitable component.

A six-figure donation was made to Houston Random Acts of Kindness to support community initiatives in Megan’s hometown.

Her Popeyes franchise is expected to open in summer 2025.

Meanwhile, Megan Thee Stallion has released her first solo song of the year. The track arrived on April 25 alongside a slick new music video. Check it out below.