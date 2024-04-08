Nicki Minaj Faces Boos At J. Cole’s Dreamville Festival Due To Lateness

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Drama unfolded at the Dreamville Festival as Nicki Minaj momentarily faced backlash for tardiness. She quickly got them back with an electrifying performance. Get the full scoop here.

The Dreamville Festival was crazy with energy, or so I’ve been told! Perhaps you caught wind of 50 Cent’s incendiary comments aimed at Diddy and his “little sex worker.” Well, the drama didn’t stop there at Cole World’s grand event. Though, let’s be clear, the drama wasn’t exactly overflowing.

However, there was a dash of it. Nicki Minaj, one of the festival’s headline acts, found herself in the midst of it. While she remained a headliner, there was a hiccup. It seems the reigning rap queen was fashionably late, arriving over an hour after her scheduled appearance at Dreamville. Understandably, this didn’t sit well with the fans, who expressed their disappointment with boos directed at the Queen herself. Can you imagine?

The boos didn’t linger for long. Almost as soon as they began, Nicki took to the stage, swiftly transitioning from jeers to cheers. And reign she did, once she finally took her place under the festival lights.