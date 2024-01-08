Old Texts: Pusha T Goes Off On Kanye West: “You Don’t Appreciate Me”

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Kanye West has been a polarizing figure, but he lost a loyal soldier in Pusha T. Read some old business and some new business.

My how things change! It seems like a week ago that Kanye West and his Grammy Family were doing their thing, a decisive cut above the rest.

In 2022, Pusha T distanced himself from Kanye West and G.O.O.D. Music following a series of controversial comments made by Kanye. Despite this separation, Kanye appeared to maintain public support for Pusha T, but the writing was on the wall.

Recently surfaced text messages, rumored to be from January 2022, shed light on their complex relationship. Pusha T’s disappointment in Kanye’s actions is evident. I appreciate the honesty expressed in the text messages. What I am interested in knowing is “How?” I assume Pusha shared with somebody who shared with somebody who…and so on.

Kanye and his new spouse, Bianca Censori have been shaking things up. She is running around with her breasts out, while eating cake. Is it me or does Kanye seem extremely disinterested?

Here is another shot of the lovely couple.