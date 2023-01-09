Ron Jeremy, Ex-Porn Star, Was Likely Demented Long Before “Severe Dementia” Took Hold

On Sunday (January 8), TMZ reported the former porn star was to be declared “incompetent” to stand trial in his sexual assault case due to dementia.

Former porn star Ron Jeremy is undeniably gross—straight up. Not only is he universally unattractive in every way, his chosen lifestyle makes any self-respecting woman (or man, for that matter) want to throw up. On Sunday (January 8), TMZ reported Jeremy was to be declared “incompetent” to stand trial in his sexual assault case due to dementia.

But this dude has likely been demented long before he was diagnosed. In 2017, The Daily Mail discovered Jeremy had been living in squalor among cockroaches and trash, almost like an episode of Hoarders. A few years later, Jeremy was accused of sexually assaulting nearly two dozen women between the ages of 15 and 51. After being indicted on more than 30 counts in 2021, his case has provided an opportunity for people to get real about the adult film industry. There’s a lot of shady practices happening behind the scenes. That’s obvious. But now, Jeremy’s “severe dementia” is supposed to recuse him of these alleged crimes. Instead of prison, he’ll continue to hole up in some state-run hospital’s psychiatric ward. For the alleged victims, they feel this is “justice eluded.”

There’s a chance Jeremy could be pulled back into court, but it’s highly unlikely. As L.A. County Deputy District Attorney Paul Thompson told the Los Angeles Times: “As a result of the agreement of the experts, the defendant will be declared incompetent to stand trial … his prognosis for improvement is not good. If he does not improve, we will not be able to try him for his crimes. Because criminal proceedings are suspended as long as he is incompetent, we also cannot get a guilty plea from him or discuss other measures to get justice for the victims in this case.”

Jeremy, who claims to have had sex with over 10,000 women during the course of his career, might be better off forgetting about the things he’s done. But there are some who aren’t so willing to let them go. Now if you excuse us, we have to go erase our browsing history because even researching him feels disgusting.