T.I. is reportedly set to welcome his fourth grandchild as photos from a baby shower spark rumors about a new edition to the Harris family.

The celebration reportedly took place in late February 2025. Photos from the event, shared by celebrity kids blog bckonline, feature T.I. and Tiny alongside their children and other relatives, gathered to celebrate Buddy Red’s journey into fatherhood.

T.I. & Tiny Harris’ Grandchildren

If the reports are accurate, Buddy Red’s child will be T.I.’s fourth grandchild.

Tiny’s daughter, Zonnique Pullins, gave birth to the couple’s first grandchild, a little girl, in December 2020.

Meanwhile, last September T.I. revealed that son Domani had recently welcomed a daughter while King was expecting a son.

The brothers have made songs dedicated to their children and to fatherhood and King regularly shows off his little boy on social media.

The “Live Your Life” hitmaker previously joked he would raise King Jr. to be “the greatest gangsta of all time,” as payback as payback for his unruly behavior over the years.

“I will raise this child to torture you the way you tortured me,” he teased. “I promise you there will be an indictment in this young one.”

While the infant has many nicknames, including “Jack Jack” and ”Man Man,” T.I. calls his third grandchild “The World’s Greatest Gangsta.”

Buddy Red, meanwhile, has been following in his father’s footsteps into the music industry. However, he is carving his own lane as an up-and-coming rock and blues star.

During a recent appearance on the Portia Show, the 25-year-old opened up about his musical journey.

Although he initially planned to stay behind the scenes, his perspective shifted after watching Bohemian Rhapsody.

“When I saw that movie… once the music began and I discovered for myself classic rock and roll, I forgot all about producing for the most part,” he explained. “I said I want to be on a stage and I want to do that.”