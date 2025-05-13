Wale Slams “Preposterous” Diddy Allegation In Viral Interview

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Wale is setting the record straight after hearing rumors linking him to Sean “Diddy” Combs and Cassie Ventura.

Wale shut down a wild rumor claiming Diddy once dangled him off a balcony after working with Cassie Ventura, calling the story “preposterous” and flat-out false.

The Maryland rapper appeared visibly irritated when addressing the tale during an appearance on “The Morning Hustle” Monday (May 12).

“I never got in an altercation with that man,” he insisted before adding, “I never been in an altercation with nobody in the industry. I’ve had close calls, but not him. It was made up by somebody who’s just trolling.”

Wale called the claim “preposterous” when asked if Diddy really dangled him over a balcony for collaborating with Cassie. pic.twitter.com/VVh4VGc0bk — Episodes (@episodesent) May 12, 2025

The rapper didn’t let the moment pass quietly. Hours after the interview aired, he vented on Twitter, writing, “It’s crazy how much legs a lie can have …”

He followed up with a pointed jab at the industry. “U fly to a city just to do radio intvws.. stay and take photos and chop it up wit everyone,” he wrote. “Just for them to backdoor you wit some BS soon as u leave …. nasty business.”

Wale’s Team Deny He Ever Met Cassie Ventura

The rumor, which has been floating around online for over a year, suggested Wale was working in the studio with Cassie Venutra during her time with Diddy and that the Bad Boy mogul retaliated by threatening Wale’s life in a dramatic confrontation.

However, according to Wale and his team, none of it ever happened.

Back in November 2023, Wale’s management issued a firm denial, stating, “It’s a shame that a complete fabrication has gotten this far and that we have to dignify it with a response.”

They added, “Wale has never met Cassie or the author and was never involved in any type of altercation. He wishes peace for everyone involved in the settlement.”

Wale also previously addressed the rumor on social media, criticizing the state of modern media: “The slow demise of authentic journalism … I use to pray for gullible … now I’m scared of em.