Young Thug & 21 Savage’s Leaked Jail Convo Sparks Rumors

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on X (Opens in new window)

A jailhouse chat between Young Thug and 21 Savage turns into more chaos and confusion that includes Gunna and Unfoonk.

There may be some mess between Young Thug and 21 Savage. May.

First of all, be clear: there is no known friction between them. And, no, 21 did not stop following Thugger on social media. You all stay lying. And, for the record, he does still follow Gunna too. This is the measurement of friendship these days—following or not following on social media. Sad, but true.

Anyway, something feels a little awry. The internet streets are buzzing that Thugger and 21 Savage had a jailhouse conversation that was recorded. In this alleged exchange, Young Thug reportedly told 21 that he never advised his brother, Unfoonk, to accept a plea deal in the YSL RICO case.

Why does this matter? Because ever since multiple YSL members copped pleas, the “snitch” word has been flying around like confetti at a parade. “They co-operated,” so to speak. Gunna took the brunt of it, and Unfoonk wasn’t spared either. For Thug, who’s rode it out, the optics are crucial. Him clarifying that he didn’t influence Unfoonk’s decision is his way of saying: “That’s not on me, don’t lump me in with that.”

JUST IN🚨‼️: NEW YOUNG THUG & 21 SAVAGE RECORDED PHONE CALL.



Young Thug tells 21 Savage that he did not advise his brother, Unfoonk, to accept the plea deal in the YSL RICO case. 😳 pic.twitter.com/FfLT60wiCq — GUNNA DAILY💙 (@Gunnnaupdates) August 29, 2025

But then there are the latest developments. Yes, they are saying Thugger has “talked” a lot and people are using the dreaded s-word with him too now. Then Thugger said something else I did not grasp. Help me with this:

So is this really beef? Nah. It sounds more like Thug making sure his loyalty remains unquestioned, even to his brother. Why was this recording leaked? And will it cause issues now that Thugger is under scrutiny? The word “snitch” still carries a lot of weight.

This won’t be the last time we get into this…can YSL survive?

-illseed out!