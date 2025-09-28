Young Thug Confronts Sexuality Rumors & Explains Why He Dialed Back His Style

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Young Thug spoke out on sexuality rumors and explained how public pressure led him to tone down his fashion and self-expression.

Young Thug shut down long-running speculation about his sexuality and explained why he toned down his fashion choices during a revealing conversation on The Pivot podcast.

“I’m straight women. Ain’t nothing going down with no man,” the Atlanta rapper said when asked directly about the chatter surrounding his sexual identity.

He added, “I don’t have no problem with the [gay] community,” making it clear his statement came from personal clarity, not intolerance.

The 34-year-old artist also opened up about how public perception forced him to scale back his expressive style, which once included painted nails and dresses.

“I had to dumb down,” he said, blaming the world’s inability to “catch on” to his creative vision.

When asked whether he altered his identity to be more accepted, Thug didn’t hesitate. “Yeah. Overly,” he explained. “It’s like I just passed it down to like Uzi Verti, Playboi Carti. I just pass it to them.”

This isn’t the first time the Slime Season rapper has addressed the topic. In a 2019 sit-down with Big Boy’s Neighborhood, he said, “People judge me and say ‘gay.’ If people think that I’m gay, they’ve already misjudged. I’m the straightest man in the world. I hate guys. I’m not even having no threesome with no n####.”

The renewed conversation comes as Young Thug rebuilds his career after spending over 900 days behind bars in connection with the YSL RICO case. He was released in October 2024 after reaching a plea agreement.

Now back in the studio, Thug recently dropped UY SCUTI, his first full-length album since regaining his freedom.