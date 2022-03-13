Comedian, Musician, and Entertainer Salice Rose Finds Joy in Making Her 40 million Social Media Followers Laugh and Overcome Dark Places

Although her first video, “Late Night Thoughts,” has now garnered more than 12 million views, it was her “Coming Out Story” upload that is her most-watched entry to date.

Salice Rose is a multi-hyphenate creative that does more than just make people laugh, she shifts mindsets and atmospheres. There’s disarming confidence in her coupled with a refreshing honesty reflected in her online presence that has amassed over 40 million organic followers across all her social media platforms. The 27-year-old California native is driven by the belief that comedy is a source of healing and inspiration.

The macro influencer developed a wickedly keen sense of humor coping with her own childhood trauma, which sharpened her emotional intelligence to understand what people need while simultaneously giving them what they want, which in her opinion is laughter and tough love. Her vanguard, out-of-the-box thinking is what makes her off-the-cuff material so magical. In between the punch lines, she also hits her audience with doses

of motivation and applicable nuggets of truth. It’s what puts her in a category all her own. Salice is known for not rehearsing her material or writing anything down, possessing the ability to pump out unique content at breakneck speed to keep up with the demand.

For Salice, social media is home. It’s where she is most comfortable and accepted. What began as an outlet to be a part of a community almost a decade ago has blossomed into an intentionally curated space for people who want to feel safe and be heard. While her diverse following track her every digital move to bask in the light of her bright and bubbly presence, Salice didn’t always have the spotlight on her. Using laughter as a coping mechanism, her personality was shaped by being a shadow sibling.

Raised by a single mother of Peruvian descent, Salice often taps into her rich cultural heritage to deliver humorous unscripted skits in both Spanish and English that resonate with her global community. Whether she is using everyday realities as teachable moments or taking something traumatic and making it silly, her uniquely engaging personality acts as a buffer against depression and hopelessness. Over the years, Salice has encountered supporters who credit her platform for saving their lives.

“I started doing meet and greets in 2019 and had the pleasure of meeting so many of my fans and their parents. It was so special and also super emotional. They would cry when I hugged them. They’d tell me their child didn’t commit suicide because of something I said or did that lifted their spirits. Some have told me I helped them out of depression or to get through their divorce. There are no words to describe how incredible it is to be able to help someone find their strength and heal.”

In 2014, when Salice had grown a solid audience on Instagram, she turned her attention to YouTube, launching her own channel where she continues to document more personal aspects of her life and has amassed over 71 cumulative views. Although her first video, “Late Night Thoughts,” has now garnered more than 12 million views, it was her “Coming Out Story” upload that is her most-watched entry to date. From revealing details about her military school background where she navigated her sexuality to being involved in a toxic and abusive relationship, Salice’s transparency is what has earned her the admiration and trust of her loyal following. Her candidness impels fans to think differently about their own lives.

An international phenomenon, Salice is acutely aware of the enormous influence she wields over her tribe yet she chooses to use her power for the greater good of humanity. By giving her growing public unparalleled attentiveness, she intuitively knows what’s wrong in their world and helps to make it ok. As an industry outlier, Salice is unapologetic about taking risks and expanding beyond the confines of just one career path. The exotic bombshell is evolving her brand and empire to include alignments in the worlds of beauty, fashion, fitness, music, dance, and film. The superhuman, who works seven days a week, don’t place limits on her talent and remains an open vessel to allow ideas to flow through.