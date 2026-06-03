How Kendrick Lamar’s Furniture Choices Became One of Hip-Hop’s Most Bold Statements

When a rapper of Kendrick Lamar’s caliber steps in front of a camera, nothing in the frame is accidental. The clothes, the setting, the people around him: every element has its role. So when the most decorated hip-hop artist of his generation keeps showing up next to a white Thonet chair and a 1960s American […]

When a rapper of Kendrick Lamar’s caliber steps in front of a camera, nothing in the frame is accidental. The clothes, the setting, the people around him: every element has its role. So when the most decorated hip-hop artist of his generation keeps showing up next to a white Thonet chair and a 1960s American armchair that most people wouldn’t recognize, it’s worth paying attention.

In an era when design fluency has become part of the hip-hop lexicon, when even hip-hop artists reach for branded furniture, Kendrick Lamar’s visual world operates on a completely different frequency. His sets aren’t curated showrooms. They’re something closer to a grandmother’s living room, a neighborhood rec center, a place where things have been around long enough to carry memory. With one notable exception: the romantic, hotel-set “Luther” with SZA (directed not by his longtime collaborator Calmatic, but by Karena Evans), where a Cassina LC1 does make an appearance in a corner of the room.

The Chair in the Corner of “Rich Spirit” Was Not an Accident

The 2022 video for “Rich Spirit,” directed by Calmatic, is deceptively simple. Kendrick dances alone through an empty house, ignoring a ringing phone, bored and unbothered. The track is from Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers, his fifth studio album: an unflinching look at accountability, therapy, and the weight of being seen as a prophet when you’re still figuring yourself out.

The furniture barely registers at first glance. Then it does. That A-frame armchair in dark walnut with brass details sitting in the corner? It’s a piece designed by Edward Wormley for Dunbar in the 1960s: American craft furniture from a studio that made some of the most quietly distinguished work of the postwar period. Not flashy, not a collector’s trophy. The kind of chair that ends up in a house because someone kept it, because it was good enough to keep.

Calmatic, who grew up in South Central Los Angeles and has known Kendrick since 2009, has developed an instinct for spaces that feel inhabited rather than styled. The chemistry between director and artist runs deep: they’ve collaborated across three different album eras, and “Rich Spirit” is arguably their most intimate work together, both literally and emotionally.

“Squabble Up” Turned a Cultural Takeover Into a Lesson in Visual Restraint

Two years later, with “Squabble Up” from GNX (2024), Calmatic and Kendrick are back, and so is the furniture conversation. The video is dense with cultural references: nods to The Roots, Isaac Hayes, Compton street life, Crip-walking. And somewhere in that carefully constructed frame sits a white Thonet No. 18 chair.

The Thonet No. 18 is one of the most famous chairs in history. It’s one of those cases where a piece of furniture becomes so iconic that it becomes the most replicated piece ever. And despite starting out as a branded product, it ends up becoming a familiar object, which we all know for some unknown reason. If the Wormley chair in “Rich Spirit” was a quiet inheritance, the Thonet in “Squabble Up” is something even more deliberate: it’s the chair that’s just always been there, it’s universal.

That’s the point.

While Other Rappers Show Off Design Icons, Kendrick Lamar Shows Something Else

Look across Kendrick’s video catalog, and a pattern emerges. The majority of his visuals are shot on the street: Compton, South LA, the places that shaped him. And when interiors do appear, they’re stripped down. In “Not Like Us,” the setting is the Compton courthouse steps, and the seating is grey plastic folding chairs, the kind you find stacked in the back of any church or community center. No brand, no design pedigree. Just chairs that show up wherever people need to gather.

This is a coherent visual philosophy. While Pharrell Williams has been photographed reclining on a Luigi Colani Pool Modular Sofa from 1970 (a piece that recently sold at auction for over 50,000) and while Kanye West’s warehouse has been spotted housing a Pierre Paulin Dune Couch, Kendrick keeps reaching for furniture choices that don’t announce themselves.

ASAP Rocky went so far as to formally collaborate with Gufram on a limited-edition version of the iconic Drocco & Mello’s Cactus Coat Hanger. These are all legitimate expressions of design literacy. They’re just not Kendrick’s language.

His choices read less like collecting and more like bearing witness. The Dunbar Armchair and the Thonet Chair have something in common: they’re both from the last century, both built to last, and both are things that might have passed through several households before landing on a set. They carry the texture of ordinary life rather than the polish of a showroom.

Design as Identity: What Kendrick Lamar’s Visual Choices Say About Who He Is Making Music For

There’s a version of hip-hop success that involves trading everything from the old neighborhood for something that signals arrival: the mansion, the designer furniture, the brand names. Kendrick has the mansion. He just doesn’t put it in his videos.

What shows up on screen instead is closer to the world his audience actually lives in. Wooden chairs. Plastic folding seats. A vintage American armchair that a design nerd might recognize, but most people would walk past. It’s a visual argument about what deserves to be seen, and it lands differently than any luxury statement could.

Calmatic, for his part, is one of the most sophisticated visual storytellers working in the genre right now. His ability to layer meaning into seemingly plain images (a single static shot, a minimal interior, an ordinary chair) is what makes him the right collaborator for an artist who thinks carefully about what surrounds him.

The furniture in a Kendrick Lamar video isn’t decoration. It’s the conversation running underneath the music.