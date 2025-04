Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Luka Dončić personally funded the repair after vandals destroyed a Kobe and Gianna Bryant mural in Los Angeles.

Luka Dončić has stepped up with a $5,000 donation to fully fund the restoration of a defaced Kobe and Gianna Bryant mural in downtown Los Angeles.

The “Mambas Forever” tribute at 14th and Main streets, painted by local artist Louie Palsino—also known as Sloe Motions—was nearly erased after vandals covered it with white spray paint and black bubble-letter graffiti.

Only the top of Kobe’s head and a faint infinity symbol remained visible after the damage.

The mural, which originally showed Kobe in his Lakers jersey holding Gianna in his arms, had become a cherished landmark since their deaths in a 2020 helicopter crash that also claimed seven others.

Dončić, the Dallas Mavericks star, didn’t hesitate to act after learning about the vandalism.

Within hours of the artist launching a GoFundMe campaign to repair the piece, he contributed the entire $5,000 goal.

“Kobe is LA. He and Gigi mean so much to this city, to the Lakers organization and to me personally,” Dončić said. “I’m happy to do anything to help make sure he and his daughter are honored.”

By midday Tuesday (April 29), the fundraiser had surpassed its target, collecting over $5,400.

Palsino expressed his gratitude in an interview with the Los Angeles Times.

“I’d like to say thank you to Luka and I’m proud he is a Laker now and representing Los Angeles and I know Kobe is proud,” he stated. “I’m sure this alone will have him in the hearts of everyone in Los Angeles.”

The mural’s defacement came just months before the scheduled August 2025 release of Mamba & Mambacita Forever. The book, curated by Vanessa Bryant, documents more than 100 murals worldwide dedicated to Kobe and Gianna.

As of now, no suspects have been identified and the motive behind the vandalism remains unknown.