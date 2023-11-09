Mali Wilson, Mickey Factz And More Celebrate Earth Angels Worldwide

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Mali Wilson (Hunter) has a lot of friends, but none like the ones at her EarthGirl village of creatives. Mickey Factz and others were on hand for an incredible event.

Grammy-nominated producer/artist, actress, chef, entrepreneur and philanthropist, Malissa “Mali” Wilson (formerly Mali Hunter) has a full plate of responsibilities but still makes it a priority to feed the hearts and minds of her community through service.

Mali’s successful collaborations with Chris Brown, T.I., J. Cole, Usher, Drake, Rick Ross and many others opened up opportunities for her to build bridges that would help close the knowledge gap for those looking to break into the entertainment industry. In 2008, Mali founded EarthGirl to help women of color compete in the business and provide a safe space for holistic healing.

StoneWood Studios and StoneWood Ranch Estates are home base for Mali’s Earth Angel Worldwide venture which serves as a non-profit, private university and campground for the EarthGirl village of creatives.

Last week at the StoneWood Ranch Estates Mali and her incredible husband, Real Estate Mogul, Eric Wilson, hosted her annual EarthGirl event in conjunction with Toyota. The Toyota EarthGirl Music Academy is a creative camp for music and art lovers to receive instruction and nourishment from some of the best in the industry. The ladies received various fruits of wisdom from a diverse list of well respected instructors such as, Mickey Factz (Hip-Hop Historian/ artist), Joy Young (promotional director & music executive), Charlece Delacourdray (music technologist) and Ashlee Roberts (composer/musician) just to name a few.

Check out some of the images and vocals from the event.

Photos: Brianna Crudup