UHHM Block Party Celebrates 50 Years Of Hip-Hop With Chuck D, Flavor Flav, Melle Mel And More

All Photos Courtesy Of Robert Adam Mayer AKA PHOTO ROB (@photorobnyc)
The looming Universal Hip-Hop Museum commemorated the 50th anniversary of the culture on its very birthday, August 11.
The block party took place a short distance from 1520 Sedgwick Ave., the historical birthplace of the Hip-Hop in 1973. Several of the original MCs, instrumental in the genesis of the genre, partook in the celebratory event, evincing palpable contentment for their involvement.
The block party served as a platform to accentuate several pivotal elements in Hip-Hop history. A myriad of performers graced the stage as part of Van Silk’s Rapmania showcase. Notable luminaries included Chuck D, Melle Mel, Scorpio, MC Shan, Milk Dee and Flavor Flav lent their artistry to the event.
Also in the the park, graffiti artists in the Thrive Collective pseudo bombed their surroundings with murals commemorating the anniversary.
Furthermore, globally recognized breakdancers delivered their performances, including Alfred “Pollo” Perez. Remarkably, took place next to the forthcoming home of Hip-Hop’s historical narrative, the Universal Museum of Hip-Hop, slated for inauguration in 2024.
Flavor Flav is for the kids
Chuck D, Flavor Flav, Scorpio and Melle Mel of Grandmaster Flash and The Furious 5
Fashion designer and pioneer, April Walker of Walker Wear
Melle Mel spitting hard raps
MC Shan showing The Bridge is not over.
MC Sha Rock, the first female rapper of Hip-Hop
Milk Dee of the Audio Two
Coke La Rock who some consider the first emcee ever. He rocked the mic with DJ Kool Herc.
Pioneering rapper Busy Bee
Chill Rob G, rapper from New Jersey
Jaz-O and DJ Eclipse
Rocky Bucano, Executive Director of the Universal Hip Hop Museum, and his sons
