Aykay’s Track “Hit the Cup” Is An Escape From COVID-19

(AllHipHop Music)
California residing and Texas bred Rapper Aykay Delivers New Single “Hit the Cup”
Recently California based and Texas bred rapper Aykay delivered his new club friendly single, “Hit the Cup.” While not too many people are frequenting the clubs these days, this song is a track that will allow people to escape the troubles of our COVID-19 plagued world.
“I would say my sound is energizing, it’s very melodic but it’s also real. I put a lot of energy in and I try to put the feelings of the emotions when I wrote it, into the performance of the lyrics. I try to be as real and transparent as I can in each song and I feel that really helps me out,” Aykay said of his music.
Varying his sound from his last successful single “Who Diss?” with a more club friendly sound, “Hit the Cup” is a story many people can relate to when they meet someone at the club.
“Hit the Cup is really a club vibe and Who Diss? was a more personal thing, but Hit the Cup is more a track for when people can hit the club. Everyone has had those nights where they met some girl or some dude and it was just about enjoying the moment. 2020 was a hard year for everyone including me and so this song was just about letting go,” Aykay explained.
Fans of the song can go back and check out the single on Aykay’s previous mixtape, The Manifestation, but this song will also make its way to his upcoming and yet to be titled album.
“This will be on my next project, I don’t have a name for the album yet, but this track came out on my mixtape, The Manifestation that came out a few months ago and we ended up doubling back, so it will be pretty new to everybody.”
For the 24Seven produced track, Aykay is dropping the music video on January 29th and according to Aykay the music video is, “an experience, just dark club vibes and hitting the cup having fun with a sexy female.”
With Aykay’s eyes set on getting a deal via his business partner Rob Terrell’s Wealth Nation label, Aykay has come a long way from his early days at LA’s Film School where he learned the recording process and how music business works.
“I grew up in Livingston, TX in a town of about 5,000 people and I ended up joining the military. Once I was honorably discharged I ended up sleeping on my boy’s couch in Oceanside when I came across LA Film School,” Aykay said. “That was 2018 when I started school, then I graduated and actually went back for my entertainment business bachelors degree and during this time I started working with Rob and Tina and we did Who Diss?”
Aykay also has a reality TV show in the works with VH1’s sister company VH2 called Industry Certified: Journey to the Deal.
“For the next year I’m working on getting a deal and I’m actually working with my team doing a reality show that I’m part of called Industry Certified: Journey to the Deal. It will give everyone a different view of my life. It’s not out, we are about to start recording, but it will be on Roku and all sorts of platforms. It’s the sister station of VH1.”