Budda Mack Makes an Impact with “Raised” Featuring Mozzy & Chef Boy  

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Bluesky (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on X (Opens in new window)

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Budda Mack, the Bay Area rising force signed to Bay Musik Records, returns with “Raised,” a new single featuring Sacramento stalwart Mozzy and Los Angeles’ own Chef Boy. The track arrives as another vivid entry in Budda Mack’s steadily expanding discography, underscoring both his roots and his vision for what he is becoming in the […]

Budda Mack, the Bay Area rising force signed to Bay Musik Records, returns with “Raised,” a new single featuring Sacramento stalwart Mozzy and Los Angeles’ own Chef Boy. The track arrives as another vivid entry in Budda Mack’s steadily expanding discography, underscoring both his roots and his vision for what he is becoming in the pantheon of California Hip Hop.

Budda Mack’s journey in music began early. He first stepped onto a stage as a hype man for his brother at age 6, penning his first full 16-bars when he was just 8. Influenced by legends like Tupac, Big Daddy Kane, Trick Daddy, E-40, and DMX, Budda Mack has built a sound that integrates classic influences and contemporary rhythms, transporting listeners into the streets of Oakland through sharp narratives, unflinching emotion, and swagger. This background has shaped a unique voice, one that is both raw and polished, grounded in experience, yet daring to reach beyond it.

“Raised,” released under Bay Musik Records, brings together three voices: Budda Mack himself; Mozzy, whose hard-won credibility in West Coast rap provides gravitas; and Chef Boy, adding local color and a layer of LA authenticity. At approximately 3 minutes and 20 seconds, “Raised” captures a sentiment central to Budda Mack’s narrative: growth, survival, and elevation.

Mozzy’s appearance adds another dimension. His name carries weight not just for what he says, but for the struggles he’s endured. Chef Boy complements by reinforcing the regional texture and the community through which Budda Mack has grown.

Listening to the track confirms that Budda Mack stays true to his earlier work: blending modern hip-hop sonics with West Coast aesthetic flourishes. Budda Mack demonstrates control and composure in his delivery; Mozzy brings his characteristic intensity; Chef Boy anchors the track with West Coast resonance. Listeners familiar with Budda Mack’s prior releases, such as “Milli,” “Heating Up,” and “Creep,” will recognize his tendency toward honest storytelling and emotionally charged flow.

“Raised” appears to mark a turning point of sorts. Budda Mack has long been carving out space in the Bay Area scene and beyond. With this collaboration, he signals his readiness to take on larger stages, bringing in established names to amplify his message. It’s not just about making good music, it’s about making music that counts, music that connects, and music that travels. For fans, “Raised” is both affirmation and invitation: affirmation of where Budda Mack has come from, and an invitation to follow where he’s headed. It aligns with his trajectory: unfiltered, real, and steadily ascending.

Expect more collaborations from Budda Mack. Expect more tracks that balance introspection with grit. And for those who’ve watched him since those earliest days, as hype man, as a kid writing bars, this new single is one more proof that the struggles, the upbringing, and the influences have done more than just shape him; they’ve raised him.

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/budda.mack510/

Spotify: