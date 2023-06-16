Coline Creuzot – “Hearts Don’t Break Even”

Coline is not only an incredible voice but also a scholar.

A whirlwind of ethereal harmonies that fill you with butterflies collides over an array of soul-striking beats and serendipitous sonics. Creuzot’s voice is a beacon of grace as she expresses acceptance for her lost love while finding strength and independence within herself. Hearts Don’t Break Even will move you toward a state of reflection with language that strikes the chord of being human and instrumentals that transcend the surface of reality.

Ebony Magazine was right to call Creuzot an “artist at the forefront”. Creuzot is a 3X Billboard charting artist and has received high acclaim from Rolling Stone, BET, Ladygunn, Essence, Earmilk, and VIBE to name a few.

Listen to Hearts Don’t Break Even

Tour Dates:

June 15th – Warehouse Live, Houston

July 5th – City Winery, Atlanta

Hailing from the Lone Star state of Texas, born and raised in Houston, Coline Creuzot, a singer/songwriter has an astonishing voice. Coline fell in love with the arts at a young age and always knew she was destined for greatness. If it isn’t her dynamic personality or her creative drive, Coline’s angelic voice and her passion for music are captivating. Coline started off performing at local competitions and continued to write and sing throughout her high school and college career.

Coline is not only an incredible voice but also a scholar. After the singer/songwriter turned boss woman completed her undergraduate degree in Business Management at Hampton University, she decided to move back to Houston to pursue music full-time. During this time and while experiencing the growing pains of life, detailed in many of her autobiographical songs, Coline was introduced to Happy Perez, a fellow Houstonian, and producer who has worked with Miguel, Mariah Carey, and Frank Ocean to name a few. They collaborated on a song called, ‘Give and Take’, which went on to become an immediate hit. ‘Give and Take’ climbed all the way to number 1 on the Houston Radio Charts. The success of the song granted Coline opportunities to open for some amazing artists such as Drake, Keyshia Cole, Monica, and Tank to name a few. She later attracted a publishing deal with EMI (now Sony ATV).

Coline continued to grow as an artist and writer expanding her portfolio. Named “an artist at the forefront” by Ebony Magazine, in 2016 Coline’s single ‘Truth Is’ peaked at number 24 on Billboard’s Urban A/C charts. Coline’s music has been recognized by several blogs and magazines such as Vibe Magazine, Pynk Magazine and Singersroom, critics praised her for her writing ability and solid resume working with some of H-Town’s hottest artists such as Slim Thug, Lil Keke, Z-Ro and Paul Wall.

Coline made the jump to Los Angeles to pursue her artistry full-time. Known for her strong soulful pipes and lyrical storytelling, Coline pays homage to old-school R&B with a relevant swagger which she showcased in 2017 at the Essence Festival debuting on the “For the Love of R&B” stage. Coline re-released “Truth Is” with a feature from the diamond princess Trina in October 2019. Most recently Coline opened for Keyshia Cole, Tank, and K Michelle at the Arena Theater in Houston. On January 10th, 2020, Coline released her latest single titled “You Tried It”, which peaked at #19 on the Urban AC Billboard Charts and remained on the charts for several weeks. In Early 2020 Coline signed with BH Talent Agency expanding opportunities with acting, fashion, and beauty partnerships. In 2021 Coline released several singles and the. an album entitled “Unplugged” with live stripped-down versions of her most popular songs.

Coline released “Sometimes” in 2021, co-written by Sam Hook and produced by Happy Perez, followed by her Billboard charting single “For Love” and “That Feeling” in 2022. “Nothing” was Creuzot’s first release of 2023 from her forthcoming EP Hearts Don’t Break Even, out on all streaming platforms on June 16, 2023.

Keep Up With Coline:

INSTAGRAM

TWITTER

TIKTOK

WEBSITE