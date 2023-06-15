Dewey Da Don And The Popper Drop A Heartfelt Song ‘Hope For Change’

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Through “Hope for Change,” Dewey Da Don challenges this notion, urging listeners to recognize the potential for transformation and a brighter future.

Dewey Da Don, hailing from Kansas City and currently based in Atlanta, has collaborated with The Popper to deliver a powerful track titled “Hope for Change.” Produced by Beneficial Productions, the song delves into the dual perspectives of two hustlers—one representing the younger generation immersed in the streets and the other reflecting the wisdom of experience and transformation. Dewey Da Don’s motivation for writing this song was to shed light on the hope for change, even within the confines of a hustler’s lifestyle, while emphasizing the importance of elevating one’s mindset.

For Dewey Da Don, the significance of “Hope for Change” lies in its message of transformative thinking and personal growth. The song embodies the journey of transitioning from a bleak outlook to finding a way out and succeeding. Dewey Da Don also pays homage to Nipsey Hussle, an influential figure in both music and entrepreneurship, who serves as a motivator and source of inspiration throughout the track. By advocating for building something greater than oneself and inspiring hope in others, the song carries a profound resonance.

The music video for “Hope for Change” features unexpected cameos by Tech 9 and X Raided. Tech 9 discovered Dewey Da Don on Instagram and, after engaging in conversation, decided to join the project. During a studio session in Kansas City, Tech 9 and X Raided made a surprise appearance, resulting in one of Dewey Da Don’s most memorable cameos. The video was shot at Studio 64111, owned by Jaz Brewer, an esteemed engineer, and filmed by Mike LB of Five One Vision films.

One of Dewey Da Don’s favorite lines from the song is the opening line, “Grew up in the streets really couldn’t hope for change.” This line encapsulates the perspective of many individuals trapped in the struggles of street life, conveying the common belief that change is an elusive possibility. Through “Hope for Change,” Dewey Da Don challenges this notion, urging listeners to recognize the potential for transformation and a brighter future.

With its resonant message and notable collaborations, “Hope for Change” stands as a testament to Dewey Da Don’s artistry and his commitment to inspiring personal growth and hope within his community.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CpU9-S-OW_W/?igshid=MzRlODBiNWFlZA%3D%3D