Ex-Death Row Records Artist RBX Joins Forces With Project Pat For Halloween Anthem

RBX used to be on the infamous Death Row Records, but now he is back with a scary, Halloween banger with Project Pat.

RBX, the former Death Row Records inmate and co-founder of DPG, is gearing up for Halloween by dropping his new single, “Picnic Caskets. The bone-chilling track is a preview of his upcoming comeback album, Hibernation Shivers. The song, a horror-core production, was produced by Sccit & Siavash The Grouch. On top of that, the new tune features Memphis legend Project Pat.

“It flowed naturally; no need to push it,” RBX said. “We don’t have to force it; when you’re dealing with the real deal, it falls into place.” Project Pat retorted, “That ‘Candyman‘ collaboration with RBX… it’s a significant fusion of our energies.”

“Picnic Caskets” serves as the third single from Hibernation Shivers. RBX had previously released “Nightstalker,” a single featuring Krayzie Bone of Bone Thugs-n-Harmony, in early July and “Let’s Ride” featuring Sccit & Klientel in early September.

The album boasts an impressive lineup of golden era MC, including MC Eiht, Project Pat, Spice 1, Daz Dillinger, Kurupt, Ras Kass, Krayzie Bone, Crooked I, Cold 187um, Fatlip and more. It’s set to drop next month.

