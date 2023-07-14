J. Lock Links Up With Finesse2Tymes For “Money” Music Video

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Block Entertainment and Stone Road Music Empire artist J. Lock connects with Finesse2Tymes for the new single titled “Money.”

The single serves as the follow-up to J. Lock’s RL-assisted track “Selfish,” which dropped in February. The Mississippi-bred artist is backed by Block Entertainment, which is probably best known as the team behind the group Boyz N Da Hood.

“We’ve been discovering stars for decades at Block Entertainment, all the way back to Yung Joc and Jeezy,” Russell “Big Block” Spencer said. “I definitely see that star quality in J. Lock, so when Hugh Neil from Stoner Road Music Empire brought him to me, I knew we had to get to it. Our motto is ‘rebuilding Hip-Hop block by block’ and J. Lock has all the tools to go all the way.”

J. Lock dropped his latest music video ahead of the 49th Annual Jackson Music Awards, which take place at the Jackson Convention Center Complex in Mississippi on July 24. The rapper is nominated for Hip-Hop Male Artist of the Year.

Other notable nominees include Akeem Ali, Meezy and Coke Bumaye. J. Lock secured a nomination despite his last project dropping in 2021.

Check out the music video for J. Lock’s “Money” featuring Finesse2Tymes below.