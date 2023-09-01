KT Foreign Bridging San Diego’s Gap Between Black and Brown with “Traficano” Single

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

San Diego rapper KT Foreign is on a hot streak with his recent projects and new single “Traficano”

Yesterday (August 31st) Southeast San Diego-bred rapper KT Foreign dropped his new single “Traficano,” an ode to the growth and friendships that exist between the Black and Brown communities, especially in the San Diego neighborhood where his roots were established.

“It’s really like a shout-out, like Black and Brown love. I’m shouting out my Mexicans, my Paisas. I shot the music video in Tijuana, and you know we’re right there so I got a view of Tijuana,” KT Foreign said. “I was talking about shooting the video or doing the song for like 2 months and then one of my Mexican friends was giving me some ideas about it, and we just wanted to show love and think outside the box.”

Unveiling brief clips and visuals for the new music video on Instagram, KT Foreign once again delivers with his calculated West-Coast flow, flexing with his ability to go back and forth across the border to Tijuana, along with his ties to Mexican homies in his own Southeast San Diego hood he calls home.

“Traficano” follows up the success of this last project Footed Up Golitiks featuring a host of talent including Mike Sherm, Gee El, Yung X, Zoe Osama, lou deezi and G Bang.

Prior to that, KT Foreign broke through with Foot Hop which was widely popular on the West Coast and online, featuring Bino Rideaux, Kalan FrFr, Nef The Pharoah, Suga Free, OSHEA, DABOII, SieteGangYabbie, Darreon Keys, Yhung TO, BigSa.d1900 and MW1.

“The response is dope, they say it’s like the best albums I’ve put out. They thought Foot Hop was a versatile project, it had some R&B, but also had my own style, and that was different. It was more relatable for a lot of people than what a lot of people are putting out.”

Connecting with people has been part of KT Foreign’s growth since an early age, getting a glimpse of the lives of the wealthy, the poor, and everything in between alongside the touristy areas of San Diego packed beaches with vacationers.

Bringing something different to the rap game with his cadence, timing, and tone, KT Foreign has been in demand the past few months for live shows and appearances that bring his music to life.

Continuing to get booked regionally, opening up on major shows KT Foreign has a busy Fall planned with shows across the region and music videos for already released material. From Vegas to Fresno, to San Diego, and back again KT Foreign is coming to a city near you.

Fans of KT Foreign’s music can check him out performing live September 2 w/ SieteGangYabbie in Chula Vista and October 9 w/ DB.Boutabag with Kai Bandz at the House of Blues In San Diego.