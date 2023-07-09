Loch- “Streets Talkin'” ft. Young Noble (The Outlawz) Video

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Loch aka WARLOCH is a veteran Atlanta MC known for being a lyricist, songwriter, and well-rounded song crafter. With a dramatic flair, he combines complex lyricism with mean, gritty bars and observations of the streets and everyday life.

He was Influenced by MCs such as Run DMC, LL Cool J, Rakim, Nas, Redman, Eminem, Wu-Tang Clan, Tupac, Kurupt, Ras Kass, and a Tribe Called Quest.

Born in Detroit and raised in Cobb County, South Fulton and all over the Metro ATL area, he released his first full project, ‘No Soap No Rags’ as a member of the group Thirst & Loch in 2003, then 4 solo projects, ‘The Last Flip,’ ‘The Final Front,’ ‘The Social Network,’ ‘Afro American Horror Story’ and ‘Afro American Psycho.’

He’s had his music played on Hot 107.9, Shade45, 88. 5 GA State radio, WIBB in Macon, K-100, WRFG 89.3 and more, and he’s been featured on many notable media platforms.

Loch also has music with The Outlawz (EDI @ Edifon4L and Kastro), Sean Price, Lyfe Jennings, Sy Scott, Mally G of Illegal, Young Noble of The Outlawz, Adina Howard, Mr. 704, Jag, Cap 1 and Loch’s musical family and crews Bad Blood, SDK and Kamp Kaos. He’s also performed at shows with Ludacris, Juvenile, David Banner, Killer Mike, The Clipse, Rock City and more.

Currently, Loch has a single out called “Streets Talkin” with Young Noble (@Young_Noble) of The Outlawz (@OutlawzOfficial). The music video was directed by @Tower4Hire, engineered by @Santiagotheplug from @Undisputedmedia and produced by Iggknight. He’s also working on new music with Dr. Dre-affiliate and Eminem-producer Black Nailz (@Therealblacknailz), and planning a new project for 2023 featuring RJ Payne and more.

“Streets Talkin” is now available on all platforms. Check out the video below!

Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/album/0EWvEi…

iTunes/Apple Music: https://music.apple.com/ng/album/stre…

Subscribe: http://youtube.com/@loch1210

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/loch121/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/loch121

TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@loch121